News

Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 with A15 Bionic, 12MP rear camera

Mobiles

Apple's newly launched iPhone SE 3 will be up for sale starting March 18.

iPhone SE 2022

Image: Apple

Apple hosted its first event of the year tonight. At its spring event – Peek Performance – Apple launched the much-awaited iPhone SE 2022 smartphone. The newly launched iPhone SE 2022 is the successor to the second-generation iPhone SE model that was launched back in 2020. At the time, Apple hadn’t changed the design language of its budget iPhone. Meaning? The iPhone SE 2020 resembled the original iPhone SE that resembled the iPhone 8 and was launched back in 2017. Two years later, few things have changed. The newly launched iPhone SE 2022 or the iPhone SE 2022 features the same compact design that Apple first introduced with the first-gen iPhone SE model. Inside, the company has made several key changes to keep up with the capabilities of the newer and might I add better iPhone models. Also Read - Apple Event 2022: How to watch Peek Performance event online, what to expect

iPhone SE 2022 price and availability

The newly launched iPhone SE 2022 comes at a starting price of $429 (Rs 33,025 approximately). It will be up for pre-orders starting this Friday, that is, March 18 and it go on sale starting March 18. Coming to the colours, the newly launched iPhone SE 2022 ships in Black, White and Product (RED) colour variants. Also Read - Apple might launch a 'more powerful Mac mini and an affordable 27-inch display' in 2022

iPhone SE 2022 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the iPhone SE 2022 features the same 4.7-inch Retina LCD display that we saw in the 2020 model. It comes with thick bezels and a home screen button at the bottom. This home screen button also dubs as the fingerprint sensor. In case you are wondering about the FaceID functionality, it remains missing from the SE model. It comes with glass in the front and the back and an aluminum chassis. It also has IPX7 dust and water resistant coating. Also Read - Apple Peak Performance event 2022: iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air and more

Where the iPhone SE 2022 does get an update is in terms of the processor. The iPhone SE 2022 is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset. This is same chipset that powers the company’s iPhone 13 series smartphones. The phone runs the iOS 15. You also get 5G connectivity – an upgrade from the previous generation.

Coming to the camera, the iPhone SE 2022 comes with single 12MP FaceTime camera and a single 12MP camera at the back. Apple doesn’t reveal the battery capacity of its iPhone. It also gets a better battery than the previous generation model.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2022 11:48 PM IST

