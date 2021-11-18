Repairing Apple iPhones has been a notoriously expensive affair since the launch of the first version in 2007. However, that may become a thing of the past now. Apple has launched a new ‘Self Service Repair’ program. The new service will provide individuals with the critical know-how about repairing their device on their own. Apple will also provide parts to users looking to repair their device. Also Read - Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

The new service will first be available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users. Apple will then roll it out for Mac computers featuring M1 chips. The Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.

Initially, the new repair program will focus on few of the most common repair work, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera. Apple has announced that the ability for additional repairs will be available later next year.

Apple consumers have long been demanding the “right to repair” their devices. The introduction of the repair service is a big step in the direction of providing consumers with more options and more control over the device they pay for.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

Apple has emphasised that individuals who plan to take upon themselves to conduct a repair should be cautious regarding safety and should go through the Repair Manual first. Once the user has spotted the problem, they can then place an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store.

Apple will also incentivize users to return their used or defected products by offering a discount via credit toward their purchase. Apple’s new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, focusing on the most common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.