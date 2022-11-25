comscore Apple might not launch an afforable Apple Pencil with its upcoming iPhone
News

Apple is likely to ditch the $50 Pencil with its upcoming iPhone

Mobiles

The new Apple Pencil, codenamed "Maker", or more likely, "Marker", was supposed to be unveiled by the tech giant at their September 2022 event.

Highlights

  • Earlier this year, Apple with iPadOS 14.5 beta expanded Apple Pencil 'Scribble' support for German, French, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese.
  • The unreleased Apple Pencil would have cost $49, which is less than the costs of the first-gen and second-gen models.
  • The new Apple Pencil, codenamed "Maker", or more likely, "Marker", was supposed to be unveiled by the tech giant at their September 2022 event.
Untitled design - 2022-11-25T150253.479

Image: Apple

Tech giant Apple has reportedly dropped its plan to bring the $49 Pencil with the new iPhone. The Apple Pencil lacked pressure sensing capabilities or a rechargeable battery in order to save money, but it instead used an inbuilt chip to power the stylus through the iPad or iPhone screen, reports MacRumors. Also Read - Apple to bring a new battery-saving mode to watchOS 9

Apple might drop plans of launching a new Pencil

The unreleased Apple Pencil would have cost $49, which is considerably less than the costs of the first-generation and second-generation models, which are $99 and $129, respectively. Also Read - Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones

The new Apple Pencil, codenamed “Maker”, or more likely, “Marker”, was supposed to be unveiled by the tech giant at their September 2022 event. The report further reveals the said Apple Pencil lacked the pressure sensing technology or rechargeable battery to bring down the price. Instead, it was rumoured to have utilised the onboard chip to power this stylus via the iPad or iPhone screen. For the unversed, Samsung also uses a similar concept.

The company supposedly went so far as to mass create over one million of the accessories, only to cancel the launch at the last minute for an unknown reason, the report said.

In February last year, the tech giant with iPadOS 14.5 beta had expanded Apple Pencil ‘Scribble’ support for German, French, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese.

Before that, the company added an Apple Pencil feature called “Scribble” with iPadOS 14, which lets users write in any text field on the iPad, with the handwritten text then converted automatically into typed text.

When Scribble first launched, it was only limited to the English and Chinese languages.

–With inputs from IANS 

  • Published Date: November 25, 2022 3:30 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

The Witcher 3 Next Gen trailer launched: See what's coming
Gaming
The Witcher 3 Next Gen trailer launched: See what's coming
Apple NOT interested in buying Manchester United: Report

News

Apple NOT interested in buying Manchester United: Report

Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV launched in India

automobile

Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV launched in India

Jio s True 5G network arrives in Gujarat: Check details

Telecom

Jio s True 5G network arrives in Gujarat: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S23 may borrow one of iPhone 14's important features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 may borrow one of iPhone 14's important features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple NOT interested in buying Manchester United: Report

Jio s True 5G network arrives in Gujarat: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S23 may borrow one of iPhone 14's important features

Tecno Phantom X2 to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

Amazon announces Fab Phones Fest in India: Check top here

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Video

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year, FIFA World Cup 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year