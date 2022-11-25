Tech giant Apple has reportedly dropped its plan to bring the $49 Pencil with the new iPhone. The Apple Pencil lacked pressure sensing capabilities or a rechargeable battery in order to save money, but it instead used an inbuilt chip to power the stylus through the iPad or iPhone screen, reports MacRumors. Also Read - Apple to bring a new battery-saving mode to watchOS 9

The unreleased Apple Pencil would have cost $49, which is considerably less than the costs of the first-generation and second-generation models, which are $99 and $129, respectively.

The new Apple Pencil even supported the iPhone, but the project was terminated closer to launch. It is said that more than one million levels had been stocked at that time, and now they should all be scrapped.（2/2） Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 is now available for Rs 47,499 effectively source: https://t.co/EB3sCjM6Og — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) November 24, 2022

The new Apple Pencil, codenamed “Maker”, or more likely, “Marker”, was supposed to be unveiled by the tech giant at their September 2022 event. The report further reveals the said Apple Pencil lacked the pressure sensing technology or rechargeable battery to bring down the price. Instead, it was rumoured to have utilised the onboard chip to power this stylus via the iPad or iPhone screen. For the unversed, Samsung also uses a similar concept.

The company supposedly went so far as to mass create over one million of the accessories, only to cancel the launch at the last minute for an unknown reason, the report said.

In February last year, the tech giant with iPadOS 14.5 beta had expanded Apple Pencil ‘Scribble’ support for German, French, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese.

Before that, the company added an Apple Pencil feature called “Scribble” with iPadOS 14, which lets users write in any text field on the iPad, with the handwritten text then converted automatically into typed text.

When Scribble first launched, it was only limited to the English and Chinese languages.

–With inputs from IANS