iPhone 14 production to begin in India soon

Apple hosted its annual fall event earlier this week wherein it gave the world a glimpse of its next-generation of iPhone models, that is, the iPhone 14 series. These newly launched iPhone 14 models will go on sale in markets across the globe later this month. Ahead of the iPhone 14 sales, a new report has shared details as to when Apple will begin manufacturing the newly launched iPhone 14 in India. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What has changed?

According to a report by The Economic Times, Apple will start manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India in two to three months and that they will be produced via its three contract manufacturers in the country. The report also says that Made in India iPhone 14 models are expected to start shipping markets across the globe starting December 2022. Also Read - Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

The report also talks about how the company has been ramping up its manufacturing facility in India to produce more devices to reduce its dependence on China, especially in light of the recent geo-political situation and China’s zero-Covid policy that has forced a complete manufacturing shutdown on several occasions in the past. Also Read - Steve Jobs' daughter trolls iPhone 14 with a meme on Instagram

Apple, as per reports, assembled around 7.5 million iPhone models in India in 2021. The company is expected to increase this number to 11-12 million iPhones this year. While nearly 85 percent of this will go towards meeting the demand for iPhone 14 in India, rest is likely to be shipped to other models across the globe. Furthermore, the report says that Apple’s iPhone manufacturing facilities are expected to contribute around five to seven percent of Apple’s global shipments in 2022, which is marginally up from around three percent shipments in 2021.

It is worth noting that the new report comes just days after Bloomberg reported that Apple will start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India almost two months after the company releases the iPhone models that are manufactured in China. The company has been working with its contract manufacturers in India to shorten the time period that it takes to produce new iPhone models in India — a process that takes around six to nine months. However, this year, the company is reducing that time to start shipping made in India iPhone models around November – December.

A separate report by Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that Apple will reduce this lag further next year by manufacturing iPhone 15 in India at the same time as China.