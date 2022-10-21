Apple may be working on macOS exclusively for iPad Pro M2

Apple just launched its most powerful iPad model. The new iPad Pro is powered by the M2 chip, making it as powerful as the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. It is essentially a laptop in the form of a tablet, which experts believe is held back by the software. But a tipster has now claimed that Apple is working on a special version of macOS exclusively for the iPad Pro M2 to let users utilise it to the fullest potential. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip launched, price in India starts at Rs 81,900

According to tipster Majin Bu, the iPad Pro M2 may receive a "smaller" version of macOS that is currently being tested. This macOS version is codenamed Mendocino and will likely be released as macOS 14 next year. The testing includes a 25 percent larger macOS UI meant for touchscreens since no MacBook supports a touchscreen display. The apps in the macOS version, however, would still be optimised for iPad, not the Mac.

According with my source Apple would be testing a smaller version of macOS exclusively for the new iPad Pro M2!

According with my source Apple would be testing a smaller version of macOS exclusively for the new iPad Pro M2!

"Mendocino" should be the codename for macOS 14. A simplified version should be planned for the M2.
— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) October 20, 2022

From what Bu has said, it looks like the smaller macOS version that would be exclusive to the iPad Pro M2 would include cosmetic changes more than anything else. So, it kind of defeats the purpose because those clamouring for macOS on iPad need changes in terms of the software, not the interface. But it is difficult to tell whether or not a macOS version is under testing right now.

What to make of it

Rumours about macOS on iPad have been around for a long time. Apple even has a few iPads running versions of macOS for internal testing. But none of that has so far materialised. It is also possible that the iPad that the tipster claims to have seen is a part of the internal testing and the macOS version it was spotted running is in a debug state rather than an operating system.

Another possibility could be an entirely revamped iPadOS, instead of macOS for the iPad models. Apple could be working on a better version of iPadOS that borrows some macOS features while still being optimised for tablets. Apple has introduced the Stage Manager feature on the iPadOS 16, as well as macOS Ventura, to make multitasking easier. But this is not the core demand. iPad users have been requesting Apple to expand software just so apps such as Final Cut Pro can smoothly run on the iPad. And it makes sense because Apple is bumping the performance of the iPad to nearly match that of a MacBook.