News

Apple may begin manufacturing more iPhones in India in next few years

Mobiles

Apple has reportedly decided to move more iPhone production from China to India, while the MacBook production and assembly would shift to Thailand.

iphonereuters

For years, Apple has been manufacturing its products in China. Be it the iPhone or the MacBook, Apple’s manufacturing partners in China have been producing every gadget. However, lately, Apple is adjusting its supply chain management strategy as it looks to minimise its dependency on China. That involves moving production facilities outside of China and India has emerged to be the top choice, at least for the iPhone. Also Read - Apple iPhone likely to get 5G support in India by December 2022: Report

According to the renowned analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has decided to move more iPhone production from China to India, while the MacBook production and assembly would shift to Thailand. Apple’s manufacturing partners, Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron are already assembling major iPhones, such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 in India, while the production of the latest iPhone 14 is due to begin in December. A total shift, however, would take years to finish, Kuo said. He noted that the supply to the US market would come from outside of China in three-five years. Also Read - iPhone 14 is sending emergency alerts when users are on rollercoasters

Bloomberg previously said the Tata Group would work with Pegatron or Wistron in the future to produce more iPhone models in India. He has corroborated it in his latest inputs. “More than 80 percent of the iPhones made in India (by Foxconn) are currently to meet domestic demand,” Kuo said in a tweet. Kuo noted that the “potential cooperation” between Tata Group and Pegatron or Wistron “can accelerate the increase in the proportion of non-China iPhone production.” Also Read - Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 to a customer instead of iPhone 13; netizens react

With the latest prediction, Kuo has corroborated estimates by JP Morgan analysts, who said Apple would move a quarter of iPhone production to India by 2025. This would include 5 percent of iPhone 14 production that would move to India by December.

However, the move to produce more iPhones in India is unlikely to convert into lower prices for the new models in India. There has been huge anticipation that Apple would lower the price ranges of its iPhones now that their assembly is taking place locally.

The “non-China” production of Apple MacBook may take place in Thailand, Kuo said. Currently, all MacBooks are assembled at production sites in China, which means the shift might take a colossal amount of time. This, Kuo said, would allow Apple to minimise any potential impacts from the political standoff between the US and China.

While the entire process of shifting assembly lines outside of China would take years, it will allow Apple to provide non-Chinese markets with products that were manufactured outside of China. The assembly partners can also conduct New Product Introduction (NPI) in China and outside of it as a result of the shift in assembly line management strategy.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 5:42 PM IST
