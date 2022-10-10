comscore Apple may bring USB-C to iPhone next year and AirPods by 2024
Apple may bring USB-C to iPhone next year and AirPods by 2024

Apple's next year's highest-end model, iPhone 15 Ultra, will be the first to feature a USB-C port. But the AirPods may take at least two years to get it.

Apple is allegedly working on giving the iPhone perhaps the most significant overhaul in years, including a USB-C port instead of Lightning. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, said the USB-C port is coming to the iPhone next year, corroborating a previous report that Apple’s next year’s highest-end model, iPhone 15 Ultra, will be the first to feature a USB-C port. But the AirPods, on the other hand, may take at least two years to get the USB-C port. Also Read - Apple to mark THIS budget iPhone as obsolete next month

The shift to a USB-C port could be Apple working to comply with the upcoming European law, which mandates a USB-C port on all new smartphones, tablets, headphones, and other accessories. While it has not become a law yet, the European Parliament approved the legislation last week, essentially confirming that the change is impending for manufacturers. Most Android device manufacturers and brands already ship the standard USB-C technology on all their devices, but Apple has mostly been reluctant to switch for its iPhone. Also Read - Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 to a customer instead of iPhone 13; netizens react

Apple has been pushing back the shift, saying that “strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world.” Gurman pointed out that Apple should have made the switch to USB-C charging on the iPhone and other mobile devices a few years ago, since MacBook got it first back in 2015, while the iPad in 2018. Also Read - Apple could start manufacturing AirPods, Beats headphones in India soon: Report

But the company has been secretly preparing for the change, per Gurman. He previously reported that Apple has been testing the USB-C charging technology on the iPhone, but you should expect it to arrive with next year’s iPhone. And even with the implementation next year, Apple would keep the feature exclusive to just one model — the most expensive one, so it may take a few more years for the feature to become mainstream.

Mobile accessories, such as the AirPods, as well as Mac accessories, including the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard, may get USB-C charging technology in 2024. Gurman said that the next versions of AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max could all “move to USB-C, and that transition should be done by 2024.” Since Apple is poised to introduce “major Mac updates” next year with the launch of a new iMac and Mac Pro, the accessories that would tag along may also feature the USB-C technology.

  Published Date: October 10, 2022 9:53 AM IST
