News

Apple may cancel or postpone the 2024 iPhone SE 4, says Ming-Chi Kuo

Mobiles

Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed new information about the upcoming iPhone SE and as per him, the iPhone SE 4 could either get delayed or canceled.

Highlights

  • Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4.
  • This could be due to the lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones.
  • iPhones like iPhone SE 3, 13 Mini, and 14 Plus all had poor shipments
iPhone SE 4

Image: Jon Prosser/ Ian Zelbo

Apple released the iPhone SE 3rd generation earlier this year and its sales weren’t good enough for Apple to plan for its successor early. Previous reports suggested that Apple could delay the iPhone SE 4’s (4th generation) release to 2024. Also Read - Apple might not include the 'M2 Extreme' in the upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro

Now, however, as per the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE may never release or its production could be postponed to a further date. Also Read - Apple, Google, Mozilla, team up to create better web-browsing experience

Kuo revealed that as per his latest survey, Apple may cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4 due to lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones.

He stated that iPhones like the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 14 Plus all had lower shipment numbers.

Furthermore, the 2024 iPhone SE 4 was expected to get a full-screen design, finally. But this design change may lead to an increase in the cost of production and further make its selling price high.

Owing to these reasons, Apple may reconsider the positioning and return on investment for the SE 4 and then come to a decision of either postponing or canceling the release.

If the iPhone SE 4 gets canceled it may allow Apple to cut down on unnecessary new product development expenses which may further help the company deal with the forecasted 2023 recession.

iPhone SE 4 specifications

Apple iPhone SE 4 was so far said to bring a design change. However, the design could be similar to the existing non-Pro iPhone models. Rumors revealed that the SE 4 may look something like the iPhone XR.

It was said to have a 6.1-inch LCD or OLED display with a big notch on top. The display’s resolution was said to be only 720p, which would be a major letdown, as per 2024 standards.

Since the release was said to happen two years later, it was expected to pack the Apple A16 or A15 Bionic chipset. The same chipset that powers the iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 9:44 AM IST
iPhone SE 4 launch may get canceled or postponed: Kuo

