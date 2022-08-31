comscore Apple may change what next iPhone SE looks like and it's good news
Apple may change what next iPhone SE looks like and it's good news

Mobiles

Apple may finally go for the notched design for its affordable-category iPhone model. In other words, the next iPhone SE may look like the iPhone XR.

iPhone XR

Apple now has three generations of the iPhone SE in its kitty, but, except for the hardware differences, they all look the same. By same I mean they use the old design of the iPhone when the notch did not exist. The iPhone SE 2022, for instance, looks like the iPhone 8. The next iPhone SE model, however, may break that design monotony. It may have the same design as the iPhone XR. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

According to the YouTuber Jon Prosser, iPhone SE 4 will be “just an iPhone XR.” He meant that Apple may finally go for the notched design for its affordable-category iPhone model. This means there will not be a Home button on the next iPhone SE. Instead, it will use Face ID through a bevvy of sensors housed inside the notch. The bezels will also become thinner than the existing ones of the iPhone SE 3. Also Read - Apple Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Air and more

A change in the design also means there will be significant specifications bumps. The next iPhone SE may come with a bigger display, for instance. The iPhone SE 2022, aka iPhone SE 3, comes with a 4.7-inch LCD while the iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD. The iPhone XR also has a bigger battery and better cameras, which we are likely to see in the next iPhone SE. Also Read - Planning to buy iPhone SE 2022? Here are Apple devices that you can get in same amount or less

Since Apple introduced the last iPhone SE earlier this year, it is very early to talk about the next one. Apple usually launches the iPhone SE models every two to three years. Moreover, the details on the iPhone SE 4 are very scarce right now. But we can assume some changes based on what previous iPhone SE models have come with. Apple, for instance, added its latest chip to the iPhone SE launched this year. That makes the iPhone SE 2022 as powerful as the iPhone 13. The next iPhone SE may also use the same chip as the flagship of the previous year.

  Published Date: August 31, 2022 9:47 AM IST
