News

Apple may launch 16-inch iPad Ultra, its biggest tablet, next year

Mobiles

The upcoming iPad Ultra "would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook," since it would have the same screen size as the company's largest MacBook.

Highlights

  • Apple may be working on an iPad model with a 16-inch display.
  • It is rumoured to be known as the iPad Ultra.
  • The iPad Ultra would become Apple's largest tablet and arrive next year.
iPad Air M1

Representational image of the Apple iPad Air M1.

Apple recently refreshed its iPad Pro line-up with a new model. The new iPad Pro uses the Apple M2 chip, which makes it the most powerful iPad by far. Next year, Apple may be planning to go even further and launch a larger 16-inch display model. Reportedly, the iPhone maker is working on a model, which could easily be called the iPad Ultra, with the biggest screen on an iPad, and planning to release it in 2023. Also Read - Apple may be working on macOS exclusively for iPad Pro M2

According to a report from The Information, the upcoming iPad model “would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook,” since the tablet would have a screen the same size as the company’s largest laptop. While there is no name as such for the iPad in development, it will be safe to call it the iPad Ultra based on Apple’s latest naming convention for large devices. The report said Apple may release this iPad in the fourth quarter of next year, but this timeline may change. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip launched, price in India starts at Rs 81,900

iPad or MacBook?

Rumours around a large-screen iPad have been rife for some time now. Last year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple was developing an iPad with a 14- to15-inch and that it could arrive in the next year or two. Another insider, Ross Young, a supply chain analyst who has often been correct about Apple-related development, corroborated Gurman’s claim and said Apple could launch a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a Mini LED panel and ProMotion technology as early as next year. Also Read - Apple working on a dock that will turn iPad into a smart home hub: Report

But this is the first time we are hearing about a 16-inch iPad model, which basically would be a keyboard-less MacBook unless you add the Magic Keyboard. The largest iPad in Apple’s lineup is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which recently got an upgrade to feature Apple’s M2 processor. Apple also introduced iPadOS 16, which brings features such as Stage Manager to make multitasking more streamlined and easier.

In a way, Apple is gradually turning the iPad into a laptop that should work like a MacBook, and this is also what the users have been demanding. An earlier report suggested Apple could be working on a version of macOS that would exclusively run on the iPadOS. So, for what it’s worth, it could be a silver lining for iPad users.

  • Published Date: October 27, 2022 10:57 AM IST
