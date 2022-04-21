iPhone 16 to feature under-display Face ID

Apple may launch a ‘full-screen iPhone’ in 2024: All you need to know

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming iPhone 14 models in September and a new report has claimed that high-end iPhones in 2024, likely iPhone 16 Pro models, will feature an under-display camera along with under-display Face ID.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the first 'real full-screen iPhone' will be the prospective iPhone 16 Pro in 2024.

"I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements," he said in a tweet.

Display analyst Ross Young also claimed that Apple is planning to bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 in 2024.

A recent repot also claimed that iPhone 14 will feature a new hole punch + pill design for the Pro models. And the whole iPhone 15 series could adopt the new design a year later.

Kuo has also predicted this year’s iPhone 14 series will come with an upgraded front camera with autofocus, a wider ƒ/1.9 aperture. In comparison, all the models in the current-generation Apple iPhone 13 series come with a front-facing camera sensor having an f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications:

The upcoming iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.