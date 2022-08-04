comscore Apple may roll out iPadOS 16 update a month later than expected
News

Apple may roll out iPadOS 16 update a month later than expected

Mobiles

Apple may be planning to postpone the release of its upcoming iPad software, iPadOS 16, by a month due to a feature called Stage Manager.

ipados16

Apple is currently testing the new iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 software versions through both developer and public beta channels. Like previous years, Apple announces new iterations of software at the WWDC, but the release of stable versions happens in September. iOS and iPadOS have so far arrived together. Maybe not this time. A new report has suggested Apple will delay the release of iPadOS 16. That means while you can expect iOS 16 in September, iPadOS 16 may come out in October. Also Read - iOS 16 hacks: How to edit or unsend messages in iMessage

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the delay in the rollout of iPadOS 16 software at the same time as the iPhone software is due to the changes related to multitasking features. Apple had announced that an iPad running iPadOS 16 will include a feature called Stage Manager that would let users multitask just like how they ideally would on a computer. Users could open several apps at the same time, resize their windows, and juggle between different sets of apps on the iPad. Also Read - How to merge two or more videos on iPhone

iPadOS 16 feature has bugs

Apple is taking time to finesse the feature, especially after its early versions in iPadOS 16 developer and public beta met with severe criticism. Developers and users reported several bugs in the feature. They also did not like the interface and said it was confusing. Stage Manager available through beta testing is also not compatible with most iPad models. Macs are also getting this feature with the new macOS Ventura software, which is also in beta testing. However, the version on Mac has fewer complaints against it. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public beta: Check details

By pushing back the release of iPadOS 16, Apple would have time to focus and put more engineering resources into getting each software ready, the report said. But more importantly, it will allow Apple to launch iPadOS 16 at a closer timeframe to the launch of the next iPad. Gurman had previously said Apple was working on a new iPad Pro with an M2 chip, as well as an entry-level iPad that will come with a USB-C port.

  • Published Date: August 4, 2022 9:42 AM IST

