Apple has set a launch date for its upcoming iPhone 14 series. The Californian giant will take wraps off the new iPhones on September 7. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has revealed a piece of interesting information about the moniker of the larger non-Pro iPhone.

iPhone 14 series this year was expected to comprise four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the new leak reveals that Apple could be calling the iPhone 14 Max the iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 Plus could be the moniker of the larger non-Pro model

A Twitter user shared an image of a MagSafe-compatible clear case of the upcoming iPhone model and interestingly, the case has the "iPhone 14 Plus" moniker. This hints that the company may name one of the models in the series the iPhone 14 Plus.

In addition to this, 9to5Mac has revealed Apple could name the 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone model, the iPhone 14 Plus. If this becomes true, we will see the following models this year — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apart from this, the iPhone 14 series is getting surrounded by quite a few rumors. Some of them are interesting if you are an Apple user already. One such leak revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will support 30W fast charging.

Moreover, this year, since the iPhone 14 Pro models will finally get a redesign on the front, Apple is reported to offer a custom camera app interface. This will be only for the Pro models since they can make use of the extra screen on the top.

Talking about the cameras, the Pro models, again, will also bring camera improvements. The primary sensor on the Pro models is expected to be bumped up to 48MP instead of a 12MP sensor.

The ultra-wide lens on the phones will now have a larger size of 1.4-micrometre pixels as compared to 1.0-micrometre pixels as seen on the predecessors. We will see the new Apple A16 Bionic chipset in the Pro, while the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (or Max) will have the same old A15 Bionic.

Since the release of the upcoming iPhones is just a few days ahead, we won’t have to wait for too long until see on in the stores.