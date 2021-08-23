Ever since the iPhone 13 rumours started popping up, one thing seemed certain: the return of the Touch ID. Rumours after rumours suggested that the new iPhone 13 series will most likely get the combination of Face ID and Touch ID. However, this might not happen at all, Also Read - The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple might not launch the iPhone 13 with Touch ID and stick to Face ID. Hence, if you were waiting for this to happen, you might be left disappointed. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 mini could launch in September: Specs, price, launch date and more

iPhone 13 won’t get Touch ID

It is suggested that Apple has tested Touch ID for the iPhone 13 but will most likely drop the idea this year. This could be primarily because the Cupertino tech major wants to put focus on Face ID and has a “long-term” goal to eventually add it under the display. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, Realme 8, and more

If this is to be believed, then we can expect future iPhones to come with in-display Face ID, much like the one seen on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This means that the future iPhones could come with an in-display front camera, thus, ditching the notch.

But, there are chances that Touch ID might make a return too. There are chances that Apple might keep the in-display fingerprint scanning for the inexpensive iPhones, while the high-end ones will get to keep the in-display Face ID.

Another scenario also hints at Touch ID being fully dropped. In this situation, the company might introduce in-display facial recognition for high-end iPhones and the low-end models might get Face ID in the notch. However, these are just speculations and we are yet to get an official word on this.

As for this year’s iPhone 13, several rumours and leaks have suggested that there will be four models: the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. All the models are expected to come with improved cameras, bigger batteries, an A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, big rear camera housings, a small notch, and more. The Pro models are expected to come with a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for portrait mode in videos, and loads more.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in September and more Apple products (such as the AirPods 3, new Macs, and more) could follow.