Apple is likely to add this old iPhone model to its vintage product list on December 31

Going by Apple's definition of vintage products- "products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago."

Apple is likely to add its iPhone 6 Plus to its vintage product list this year, reported Macrumours. As per the internal memo obtained by the publication, the iPhone has passed more than five years since the company stopped distributing the device for sale and hence, it will be added to the list on December 31 this year. Also Read - Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Going by Apple’s definition of vintage products- “products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.” Clearly, Apple iPhone 6 Plus fits this portfolio.” Notably, Apple Stores and authorised service providers continue to offer repair services for such vintage products for up to seven years. Right now iPhoen 6 Plus is out of stock on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon as well as on Apple Store. Also Read - Apple India reveals the best apps for iPhone, iPad, and Mac in 2021: Check out the list

Accordimng to the Apple website, the Apple Vintage Product list already includes iPhone 4 (8GB), iPhone 4S, iPhone 4S (8GB), iPhone 5, iPhone 5C and many other Macs, iPods, Apple Watch and more. Also Read - Apple: iPhone 13 demand falls as global chip shortage crisis continues to hit the world

Apple iPhone 6 Plus specifications, India pricing

For the unversed, Apple iPhone 6 Plus was launched globally in September 2014 along with iPhone 6. The iPhone was launched in three storage variants in India. The 16 GB variant was launched at Rs 62,500, the 64GB variant was priced at Rs 71,500, while the 128GB variant was priced at 80,500 in India.

The two iPhones- iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were differentiated by their display size 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch and were powered by a 64-bit A8 processor paired with an M8 coprocessor and 1GB of RAM. The smartphones also feature an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 1.2-megapixel Facetime camera at the front, NFC and three storage options 16GB, 64GB and 128GB. On the software front, the two new iPhones ran on iOS 8. Apple dropped support for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus with the release of iOS 13 a few years ago.

  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 8:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 2, 2021 8:18 PM IST

