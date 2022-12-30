comscore Apple OLED iPad Pro models in 11.1-inch and 13-inch sizes may launch in 2024
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Oled Ipad Pro Models In 11 1 Inch And 13 Inch Sizes May Launch In 2024
News

Apple OLED iPad Pro models in 11.1-inch and 13-inch sizes may launch in 2024

Mobiles

Apple is rumoured to be working on new iPad Pro models that may ditch the mini-LED technology for the better OLED panel technology.

ipadpro2022

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024. Display analyst Ross Young confirmed the information to MacRumors. Also Read - How to use Stage Manager on your MacOS Ventura powered Mac: A step-by-step guide

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels. The major upgrade in the future models of the iPad Pro will be the display panel. Also Read - Resident Evil Village comes to macOS with Apple Silicon: Check details

Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model. But if what the analyst said holds any water, the two iPad Pro models will have OLED display in common. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro (M2) and Apple iPad (10th Gen) are now up for sale in India: Check price, features

The departure from the mini-LED technology is, however, a little suprising because Apple drove the adoption of the new display technology in its products in order to offset the costs of using an OLED panel while still offering OLED-like picture quality.

In July, Young had mentioned that the tech giant will launch new OLED iPad Pro models in 2024, the report said. The existing iPad Pro models are powered by the Apple M2 processor, but considering the company is planning upgrades, it will not be too much to expect new processors inside the Pro models of the iPad. One of Apple suppliers TSMC has announced the production of 3nm silicon has begun and Apple could use it for the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. One or both chipsets may power the next iPad Pro models.

Meanwhile, in October, it was reported that the iPhone maker had signed up with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT), which could lead to the tech giant using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024. The addition of Taiwan SMT could be significant for the iPhone maker as it could allow the company to improve its mini LED-based hardware until it can adopt hybrid OLED.

Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 30, 2022 10:28 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Redmi K60 is likely to debut as Poco F5 in India: Report
Mobiles
Redmi K60 is likely to debut as Poco F5 in India: Report
After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

News

After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

iPhone supplier Foxconn aims to retain workers, offers $718 subsidy: Check details

News

iPhone supplier Foxconn aims to retain workers, offers $718 subsidy: Check details

Top tablets of the year: Full list

Photo Gallery

Top tablets of the year: Full list

Jio s 5G network arrives in MP: Check availability

Telecom

Jio s 5G network arrives in MP: Check availability

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple OLED iPad Pro models in 11.1-inch and 13-inch sizes may launch in 2024

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum: Top 10 crypto that gave highest returns in the past one year

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum: Top 10 crypto that gave highest returns in the past one year

After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

BYD launches 2023 Dolphin electric car, prices start at roughly Rs 13.9 lakh

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?