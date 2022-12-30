Apple Oled Ipad Pro Models In 11 1 Inch And 13 Inch Sizes May Launch In 2024

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024. Display analyst Ross Young confirmed the information to MacRumors. Also Read - How to use Stage Manager on your MacOS Ventura powered Mac: A step-by-step guide

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels. The major upgrade in the future models of the iPad Pro will be the display panel.

Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model. But if what the analyst said holds any water, the two iPad Pro models will have OLED display in common.

The departure from the mini-LED technology is, however, a little suprising because Apple drove the adoption of the new display technology in its products in order to offset the costs of using an OLED panel while still offering OLED-like picture quality.

In July, Young had mentioned that the tech giant will launch new OLED iPad Pro models in 2024, the report said. The existing iPad Pro models are powered by the Apple M2 processor, but considering the company is planning upgrades, it will not be too much to expect new processors inside the Pro models of the iPad. One of Apple suppliers TSMC has announced the production of 3nm silicon has begun and Apple could use it for the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. One or both chipsets may power the next iPad Pro models.

Meanwhile, in October, it was reported that the iPhone maker had signed up with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT), which could lead to the tech giant using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024. The addition of Taiwan SMT could be significant for the iPhone maker as it could allow the company to improve its mini LED-based hardware until it can adopt hybrid OLED.

— Written with inputs from IANS