Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming

Apple emerged as the only brand to register growth in terms of smartphone shipments globally since last year. According to Counterpoint Research's latest data, Apple clocked in a 2 percent uptick in iPhone shipments in the third quarter of this year as compared with the same quarter last year. Although small, this is a win for Apple, which managed to come out of the impact of the global economic slowdown and the shortage of component supply that forced the overall global smartphone shipments to decline significantly.

Counterpoint Research's data revealed that global smartphone shipments declined to 301.0 million in Q3 2022 from 342.0 million units in Q3 2021, representing a dip of 12 percent. However, the third quarter of this year turned out to be better than the previous one, during which global smartphone shipments tanked to less than 295 million. Except for Apple, other brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi (including POCO), Oppo (including OnePlus), and Vivo reported a decline in their global shipments year-over-year. Oppo and Vivo registered a maximum downturn of 23 percent.

Apple, on the other hand, managed to emerge from the issues unscathed. Not only did it ship over 48 million iPhone units, representing a 2 percent growth, but it also reported net sales of $42.6 billion at the end of the September quarter, representing a 10 percent year-over-year growth. While iPhone sales made up the maximum share of the total sales, Apple’s Mac business grew by 25 percent year-over-year to $11.5 billion, driven by the bumper sales of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

India sales

The iPhone maker also witnessed double-digit growth in revenues generated in emerging markets, including India, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook who was speaking at the company’s earnings conference call on October 27. Apple’s chief financial officer Lucas Maestri said India set an all-time revenue record for iPhone sales during the quarter that ended on September 24. Although Apple’s share in India’s smartphone market is still not as big as Android brands, the growth in sales has been induced by Apple’s better presence in India’s offline and online markets, as well as festive season discounts on third-party reseller platforms.