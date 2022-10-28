comscore Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Only Brand To See Shipments Grow Last Quarter India Business Booming
News

Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming

Mobiles

Although small, better iPhone shipments is a win for Apple, which managed to come out of the impact of the global economic slowdown

Highlights

  • Apple became the only brand to show growth in shipments last quarter.
  • All other brands reported a dip in smartphone shipments.
  • Apple said it registered double-digit revenue growth in India.
iPhone 14 Pro

Image: Dinesh Sharma/BGR

Apple emerged as the only brand to register growth in terms of smartphone shipments globally since last year. According to Counterpoint Research’s latest data, Apple clocked in a 2 percent uptick in iPhone shipments in the third quarter of this year as compared with the same quarter last year. Although small, this is a win for Apple, which managed to come out of the impact of the global economic slowdown and the shortage of component supply that forced the overall global smartphone shipments to decline significantly. Also Read - Top photo, video editing apps for iPhone users: Canva, Lightroom, Picsart and more

Counterpoint Research’s data revealed that global smartphone shipments declined to 301.0 million in Q3 2022 from 342.0 million units in Q3 2021, representing a dip of 12 percent. However, the third quarter of this year turned out to be better than the previous one, during which global smartphone shipments tanked to less than 295 million. Except for Apple, other brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi (including POCO), Oppo (including OnePlus), and Vivo reported a decline in their global shipments year-over-year. Oppo and Vivo registered a maximum downturn of 23 percent. Also Read - SpySiri iOS bug can allow malicious apps to hear your conversations with Siri: How to fix it

Image Also Read - Apple suspends gambling ads in App Store on complaints from developers

Apple, on the other hand, managed to emerge from the issues unscathed. Not only did it ship over 48 million iPhone units, representing a 2 percent growth, but it also reported net sales of $42.6 billion at the end of the September quarter, representing a 10 percent year-over-year growth. While iPhone sales made up the maximum share of the total sales, Apple’s Mac business grew by 25 percent year-over-year to $11.5 billion, driven by the bumper sales of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

India sales

The iPhone maker also witnessed double-digit growth in revenues generated in emerging markets, including India, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook who was speaking at the company’s earnings conference call on October 27. Apple’s chief financial officer Lucas Maestri said India set an all-time revenue record for iPhone sales during the quarter that ended on September 24. Although Apple’s share in India’s smartphone market is still not as big as Android brands, the growth in sales has been induced by Apple’s better presence in India’s offline and online markets, as well as festive season discounts on third-party reseller platforms.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2022 11:40 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 13 price reduced: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Apple Store, check the best deal here
News
Apple iPhone 13 price reduced: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Apple Store, check the best deal here
BGMI unban hinted by Krafton? Here is what happened

Gaming

BGMI unban hinted by Krafton? Here is what happened

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Best earbuds for Samsung users

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Best earbuds for Samsung users

Xiaomi Book Air 13 with 2.8K OLED display, convertible form factor launched: Check price, specs and more

News

Xiaomi Book Air 13 with 2.8K OLED display, convertible form factor launched: Check price, specs and more

This is what Elon Musk did the first thing after becoming new Twitter owner

News

This is what Elon Musk did the first thing after becoming new Twitter owner

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming

Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV design revealed in a new image: Check expected price, feature and more

Apple iPhone 13 price reduced: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Apple Store, check the best deal here

Xiaomi Book Air 13 with 2.8K OLED display, convertible form factor launched: Check price, specs and more

This is what Elon Musk did the first thing after becoming new Twitter owner

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price

News

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price
iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022

News

iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know, Watch Video

News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know, Watch Video