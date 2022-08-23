Apple already manufactures the iPhone SE, the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 13 series iPhone models in India. Now, a new report says that the company plans to bring its upcoming smartphone series — the iPhone 14 series — to the fold by manufacturing the devices in India. Also Read - Apple’s M2-powered two MacBook Pro models to enter production in Q4 2022

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans to start manufacturing the iPhone 14 series in India in around two months after the iPhone models made in China are released. This move is not only expected to help the company reduce its dependency on China but it is also likely to provide a major manufacturing boost to India.

The company, as per the report, has been working with its suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in India and shorten the time period that it takes them to manufacture a new iPhone model in India. The process typically takes around six to nine months. Now, word is that the company is planning to reduce this lag such that it can start manufacturing iPhone 14 series in India shortly after they the company starts shipping them post launch. This means that Apple should start making Made in India iPhone 14 series, which is expected to include the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, sometime in November – December.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that reports have hinted towards Apple ramping up its production in India to start manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 14 series in India. Earlier this month, noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo had noted that Apple plans to use Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing facility in India to ship the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model “almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22”.

In the short term, India’s iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it’s an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 5, 2022

At the time, the Apple analyst had also said that the move indicated that Apple was planning to reduce its dependence on China to avoid disruptions owing to geo-political situations and that it considered India a key growth market.