comscore Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India: Here's what we know so far
News

Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India: Report

Mobiles

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 14 series in September this year. Ahead of the official launch, reports have hinted towards the company planning to manufacture the iPhone 13 successor in India.

Apple-iPhone-14-Serie

(Representational Image)

Apple already manufactures the iPhone SE, the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 13 series iPhone models in India. Now, a new report says that the company plans to bring its upcoming smartphone series — the iPhone 14 series — to the fold by manufacturing the devices in India. Also Read - Apple’s M2-powered two MacBook Pro models to enter production in Q4 2022

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans to start manufacturing the iPhone 14 series in India in around two months after the iPhone models made in China are released. This move is not only expected to help the company reduce its dependency on China but it is also likely to provide a major manufacturing boost to India. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE available for under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

The company, as per the report, has been working with its suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in India and shorten the time period that it takes them to manufacture a new iPhone model in India. The process typically takes around six to nine months. Now, word is that the company is planning to reduce this lag such that it can start manufacturing iPhone 14 series in India shortly after they the company starts shipping them post launch. This means that Apple should start making Made in India iPhone 14 series, which is expected to include the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, sometime in November – December.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that reports have hinted towards Apple ramping up its production in India to start manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 14 series in India. Earlier this month, noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo had noted that Apple plans to use Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing facility in India to ship the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model “almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22”.

At the time, the Apple analyst had also said that the move indicated that Apple was planning to reduce its dependence on China to avoid disruptions owing to geo-political situations and that it considered India a key growth market.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2022 10:48 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 23, 2022 11:01 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India
Mobiles
Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India
Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro models to enter manufacturing phase soon

News

Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro models to enter manufacturing phase soon

Sony s PS VR2 is coming to markets in early 2023

Gaming

Sony s PS VR2 is coming to markets in early 2023

2023 Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted in clear images on Indian roads ahead of launch: Check details

automobile

2023 Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted in clear images on Indian roads ahead of launch: Check details

Instagram might introduce a new feature that resembles its rival BeReal app

Apps

Instagram might introduce a new feature that resembles its rival BeReal app

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India

Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro models to enter manufacturing phase soon

Sony s PS VR2 is coming to markets in early 2023

2023 Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted in clear images on Indian roads ahead of launch: Check details

Instagram might introduce a new feature that resembles its rival BeReal app

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More