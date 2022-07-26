comscore Apple products to get discounted in China this week
Apple products will get big discounts in China between July 29 to August 1

Apple will offer some of its smartphones and accessories including the Apple Watch and AirPods at a discounted price in China. The sale will be held between July 29 to August 1.

Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 14 series in September this year. We are expected to see up to four new iPhone models with upgraded internals and new design. Ahead of its launch, some of the existing Apple devices such as the iPhone 13 Pro and AirPods Pro will go on sale for a discounted price in China. Also Read - iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2: Details here

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro to get discounted

The sale will go live starting July 29 and will run till August 1. In this sale period, the iPhone 13 Pro series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE 3rd generation, and other accessories will be available for a lower price with some payment options. Also Read - Govt has a warning for all Apple Watch owners: Check details here

The entire iPhone 13 series will be getting RMB 600 (Rs 7,082) off, while the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will get RMB 500 (Rs 5,902) off. The iPhone SE 3rd generation will get RMB 200 (Rs 2,361) off. Also Read - Apple explains why iPhone covers are a waste of money

As for the accessories, the Apple Watch SE will have RMB 200 (Rs 2,361) off and the AirPods Pro and AirPods will get RMB 250 (Rs 2,951) and RMB 150 (Rs 1,771) off.

Apple has confirmed that this discount can be availed only if buyers pay through select payment platforms such as Alipay. Moreover, a single buyer can only purchase two quantities of each product.

Bloomberg reports that these discounts come as China moves towards stabilizing its economy. Other Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and more faced lower sales due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Apple, on the other hand, registered healthy growth. Also, the stocks of some of the Apple products are still in surplus for the H2 of this year.

Having said that, Apple appears to offer discounts on these products as it gears up for the release of the iPhone 14 series in September.

In related news, Apple is said to launch the Apple Watch Pro as a successor to the Watch Series 7. It may offer the first major redesign to Apple watches, as per Mark Gurman. Unfortunately, no concrete details on the same are available, at the moment. But we expect it to offer features like blood sugar monitoring and support for Low Power mode.

  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 5:56 PM IST

