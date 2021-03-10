Apple reducing iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report

Apple iPhone 12 Mini has not been performing as per the US tech giant’s expectations, suggests various media reports. A new report from Nikkei Asia states that Apple will cut down on the overall iPhone 12 production numbers by an additional 20 percent. The reduction will majorly consist of the Mini. Also Read - Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

The company is expected to produce 75 million iPhones, which includes the latest iPhone 12 series and older models, in the first six months of 2021. This is comparatively lower than the earlier estimates of 96 million but still higher than the first half of 2020. Also Read - Apple to host its first event of the year on March 23: AirTags, AirPods 3 and more

Overall, the iPhone 12 series has managed to outsell the iPhone 11 series in the US. The base iPhone 12 variant is leading the bunch, with the Pro and the Pro Max beating last year’s Pro series. The company has even reportedly increased orders for the two Pro models. The iPhone 12 series has helped the company accumulate $111.4 billion in revenue for Q1, 2021. Also Read - Apple confirms to kick off local manufacturing of iPhone 12 in India soon

Apart from the reduction in manufacturing, the report also states that the company is looking to start mass production of two new MacBooks in May or June. These new MacBooks are expected to feature mini LED displays and be powered by the company’s own silicon.

Even though the struggling sales of the iPhone 12 Mini, Apple is reportedly still planning to launch the iPhone 13 Mini this year. To help boost the sales of the new compact iPhone, the company will not be launching a SE variant later this year.

In other news, Apple recently told IANS that it plans to start locally manufacturing its iPhone 12 smartphone in the country soon. According to the report, the company said, “We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers.” To recall, the company already manufactures the iPhone SE, the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 in the country.