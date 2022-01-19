comscore Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments in Q4 21 as Samsung inches closer
Apple has retained its top spot in the smartphone market for Q4 of 2021. Q4 is often a strong contributor for Apple. It is the time when the company launches the latest and greatest iPhone devices. The American tech giant has managed to grab a global market share of 22 percent in Q4 2021, according to a report from Canalys. In Q3 of 2021, Samsung was in the top spot. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: A flagship that was worth buying in 2021

There was a strong demand for the iPhone 13 in Q4 of last year. Canalys reported that overall shipments for the quarter grew just 1 percent, as vendors faced supply chain problems and a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. Also Read - Apple, Samsung to make smartphones worth Rs 37,000 crore in 2022 under govt’s PLI scheme

Samsung slipped to second place, after outperforming Apple in Q3 2021. The South Korean company recorded a market share of 20 percent. Xiaomi maintained its third-place position with a 12 percent share. OPPO and vivo completed the top five with 9% and 8% shares respectively. OnePlus sales were also included in Oppo. Also Read - Samsung announces Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD RDNA 2-based Xclipse GPU

“Apple is back at the top of the smartphone market after three quarters, driven by a stellar performance from the iPhone 13,” said Canalys Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia. “Apple saw unprecedented iPhone performance in Mainland China, with aggressive pricing for its flagship devices keeping the value proposition strong. Apple’s supply chain is starting to recover, but it was still forced to cut production in Q4 amid shortages of key components and could not make enough iPhones to meet demand. In prioritized markets, it maintained adequate delivery times, but in some markets its customers had to wait to get their hands on the latest iPhones.”

“Supply chain disruption affected low-end vendors the most,” said Canalys VP Mobility Nicole Peng. “Component manufacturers are eking out additional production, but it will take years for major foundries to significantly increase chip capacity. Smartphone brands are already innovating to make the most of their circumstances, tweaking device specs in response to available materials, approaching emerging chipmakers to secure new sources for ICs, focusing product lines on the best-selling models and staggering new product releases. These practices lend an advantage to larger brands, and they are set to stay for the short term, as bottlenecks will not ease until the second half of 2022.”

  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 3:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 19, 2022 3:47 PM IST

