Got iPhone 6, iPhone 5s? Here s why you need to update your iPhone now

Apple releases a rare iOS update for iPhone 6, iPhone 5s: Here’s why you should care

Apple says that iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, the iPad mini 3, and the 6th-gen iPod Touch users should also update their Apple devices as soon as possible.

iPhone 6 Plus

Image: Apple

Apple has released a rare iOS 12 update for users who are using older iPhone and iPad models. The latest update dubbed as the iOS 12.5.6 arrives almost a year after the company released the iOS 12.5.5 on to supported devices and it fixes a major vulnerability that the company fixed in its recent iOS 15.5.6 update. Also Read - iPhone 14 price increase may be lower than expected: Check price and features here

According to the support documents shared by Apple, the vulnerability in iOS 12 could allow “processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.” This means that the bug in iOS 12 could allow a website to run a malicious program unchecked on the affected iPhones and even iPad if users open it in a web browser such as the company’s own Safari. What’s concerning is that Apple says that this bug may have been actively exploited by malicious hackers. Also Read - Apple's upcoming iPhone SE is expected to look like iPhone XR

“Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” Apple wrote in a support page detailing the vulnerability. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 30W fast charging tipped once again

Apple says that iPhone and iPad users who are using the iPhone 5s, the iPhone 6, the iPhone 6 Plus, the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, the iPad mini 3, and the 6th-generation iPod Touch should update their Apple devices as soon as possible.

How to download iOS 12.5.6 update on your iPhone or iPad

If you want to download iOS 12.5.6 update on your iPhone or iPad here is what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
Step 2: Scroll down to the General option and tap it.
Step 3: Now tap the Software Update option.
Step 4: If you have any of the above mentioned device, you will see iOS 12.5.6 update being available for you. Tap the Install and Update option and then follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process and fortify your iPhone or iPad from the bug.

As mentioned before, the iOS 12.5.6 update fixes the bug that Apple fixed in its recent iOS 15 update. The update also fixed another zero-day vulnerability that could lead an app to execute an arbitrary code with kernel privileges, which can give a hacker complete control of an affected device.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 11:04 AM IST
