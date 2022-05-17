comscore Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 update for iPhones, iPads: Check all new features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Releases Ios 15 5 Ipados 15 5 Update For Iphones Ipads Check All New Features
News

Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 update for iPhones, iPads: List of devices getting the update

Mobiles

Apple iOS 15.5 also introduces a much-awaited 'External Link Account Entitlement'. This new feature will allow apps to add a link to an external website in order to manage their account

iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 released

Apple has released both iPadOS 15.5 and iOS 15.5

Apple started rolling out the iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 for its users just two months after the iOS 15.4 update was launched. The new update will bring some incremental changes and also introduce some small features to the operating system. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new rich-preview feature to make link-sharing better on Status updates

Devices that are eligible for iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Security Update

Apple has announced that the new security update for Apple iOs 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 will be rolled out for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Max price leaked ahead of official launch: All you need to know

What’s new in the update

Apple iOS 15.5 doesn’t make a lot of changes to the feature list of the iPhones. However, there are enough changes under the hood. Here are some of the feature updates that you will notice with the iOS 15.5 update. Also Read - India’s tablet market registers 68% YoY growth, Lenovo leads followed by Apple

One of the biggest changes is to the Podcast application. The Podcast app now has a new setting that allows the user to set the number of Podcast episodes that can be stored on an iPad or an iPhone. This new setting will delete the older podcasts stored on the device to maintain the number of episodes on the phone.

The Apple Pay Cash portion on the Wallet will now have separate “Request” and “Send” buttons. This will make it easier for the user to manage the cash.

In iPadOS 15.5, the Universal Control feature is finally out of the beta phase. The 15.5 update brings out the stable update for the eligible iPads. The Universal Control is designed to allow you to control different iPads and Macs with the use of just one mouse or trackpad.

iOS 15.5 also introduces a much-awaited “External Link Account Entitlement”. This new feature will allow apps to add a link to an external website in order to manage their account and manage other things. For instance, an app like Spotify will be able to provide a way to sign up for its services outside of Apple’s own App Store purchase system.

Apple has also introduced a new feature that limits some of the media captured in specific locations from popping up on the Photo Memories. For instance, if you tag a location such as your home as one of the sensitive locations. You won’t see images from this location on Apple’s Photo Memories.

Apple has provided third-party Music applications (all apart from Apple Music) to manage the playback speed of songs. The API has been made available after it was removed in iOS 15.4.

Apart from these minor feature updates, the iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 will bring a host of security features. The latest update has over 25 security fixes and they have been mentioned on Apple’s official security support site.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 17, 2022 9:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 update for iPhones, iPads
Mobiles
Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 update for iPhones, iPads
All games coming to Sony s PS Plus service

Gaming

All games coming to Sony s PS Plus service

JioPhone Next available for Rs 4,499: Here s how to get it

Mobiles

JioPhone Next available for Rs 4,499: Here s how to get it

Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE launched in India starting at Rs. 85,990

News

Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE launched in India starting at Rs. 85,990

Apex Legends Mobile game launch date revealed

Gaming

Apex Legends Mobile game launch date revealed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 update for iPhones, iPads

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

All games coming to Sony s PS Plus service

JioPhone Next available for Rs 4,499: Here s how to get it

Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE launched in India starting at Rs. 85,990

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Note 12 VIP फोन 108MP कैमरा जैसे तगड़े फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Elon Musk सस्ते में खरीदना चाहते हैं Twitter! पराग अग्रवाल ने बॉट अकाउंट्स पर दी सफाई

Vivo Y75 4G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कन्फर्म

Free Fire MAX में फ्री पाएं कैरेक्टर और इमोट समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Free Fire MAX के 5 सबसे लोकप्रिय कॉस्ट्यूम बंडल, मिलते हैं कई धांसू आइटम्स

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

News

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999