Why you need to update your iPhones to iOS 15.6.1 now

Apple releases iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 with fixes to two zero-day vulnerabilities

iOS 15.6.1 and iPad OS 15.6.1 fix two zero-day vulnerabilities, which the company says could have been exploited in the wild by hackers.

Image: Apple

Apple has released iOS 15.6.1 and iPad OS 15.6.1 to its iPhones and iPads. This update fixes two critical security vulnerabilities that affects almost every iPhone and iPad capable of running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 and it has been known to have been used by malicious hackers to hack the iPhones and iPads. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series launch may take place next month, India sales soon

Apple says that this update fixes a zero-day bug, that is being tracked as CVE-2022-32894, could lead an application to execute an arbitrary code with kernel privileges. “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the company wrote in a support page. Also Read - iPhone hack: How to record video while playing music on iPhone

As Bleeping Computer explains, kernel is a piece of code that forms the core of an operating system, in this case iOS 15, and it has the highest privileges iOS and iPadOS. This means that if hackers gets access to an operating system’s kernel, they will get complete control of the device and execute any malicious code on the affected device. Also Read - 5G Tablet Shipments in India grew 71% YoY in Q2, Lenovo leads followed by Apple

The second zero-day vulnerability is being tracked as CVE-2022-32893 and it affects the WebKit, which is the web browser engine used by Apple’s Safari and other web-based apps. Simply put, WebKit is to Safari what Chromium is to Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

Now, Apple says that the second vulnerability could lead the iPhone or iPad processing maliciously crafted web content to arbitrary code execution. Simply said, visiting a website with maliciously crafted content could allow hackers to execute a any piece of code on the device.

Apple in an update on its security page confirmed that it aware of the fact that these vulnerabilities could have been used by hackers to their advantage.

How is affected by these bugs?

Apple said that the iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 is available for iPhone 6s and newer models, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and newer models, 5th-generation iPad and newer models, iPad mini 4 and newer models, and 7th-generation iPod touch.

How can I download this update on my iPhone or iPad?

To download iOS 15.6.1 or iPadOS 15.6.1 update on your iPhone or iPad, here is what you need to do: Settings app > General > Software update > Download and Install.

  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 11:41 AM IST

