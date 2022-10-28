Apple releases iOS 15.7.1, iPadOS 15.7.1 for iPhones, iPads: Check details

Apple released iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16 for supported devices earlier this week. Today, the company released iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 update to the public. The iOS 15.7.1 update brings critical bug fixes to the supported devices, and it is targeted at users who don’t want to upgrade to iOS 16 just yet. With the iOS 15.7.1 update, Apple is letting iPhone users linger on to iOS 15 a little longer while ensuring that their devices are safe to use. Apple did a similar thing with iOS 14 last year. However, supported iPhone users were eventually forced to upgrade to iOS 15 a few months later. Also Read - Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming

What’s new in iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1

As far as iOS 15.7.1 update is concerned, it does not bring any new features to iPhones. For new features, iPhone users will have to install iOS 16. However, it does bring a bunch of critical bug fixes to the supported iPhone models, some of which the company says have been known to be exploited in the wild.

The company in a support page for the update revealed that the iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 fixes a vulnerability dubbed as CVE-2022-42798 wherein parsing a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to disclosure of user information. It also fixes another bug listed as CVE-2022-32929 wherein an app may be able to access iOS backups.

The list of issues doesn’t end there. It fixes another bug wherein a user may be able to view restricted content from the lock screen and several other bugs wherein an ‘app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges’.

Additionally, iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 fix a vulnerability listed as CVE-2022-42827, which the company says may have been actively exploited by hackers. “An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges,” the company wrote in its support page.

Lastly, the support page revealed that the latest update also fixes another bug wherein visiting a maliciously crafted website may leak users’ sensitive data.

Who can download this update

The iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 update is available for iPhone 6s and newer iPhone models, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and newer models, fifth-gen iPad and newer models, iPad mini 4 and newer models, and seventh-gen iPod Touch.

iPhone and iPad users who haven’t upgraded to iOS 16 and newer iOS versions and iPadOS 16 are advised to update their devices as soon as possible.