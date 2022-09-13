Apple releases iOS 15.7 for those who don t want to use iOS 16

Apple, last night, released the next major upgrade to all its operating systems last night. The list includes iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. In addition to these flurry of updates, the company also released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 to all the supported iPhone and iPad models. Also Read - 5G is coming to India. Will Jio be able to lead the market once again?

The iOS 15.7 and the iPadOS 15.7 updates bring a host of security updates to the supported devices. Some of these updates also fix critical vulnerabilities in Maps, Safari and Contacts among others. Apple, in a support page, wrote that iOS 15.7 fixes a bug in the company's Contacts app that enabled an app to bypass privacy preferences. It also fixes a bug in Apple's Maps app that may allow an app to be able to read sensitive location information. The latest update also fixes a Safari bug that could have led to address bar spoofing on visiting a malicious website.

The iOS 15.7 update also fixes a critical vulnerability that could allow a person with physical access to an iOS device to be able to access photos from the lock screen and allow a website to track users through Safari web extensions. Also, the update patches an issue wherein a malicious app could execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

iPhone and iPad users are advised to download the latest iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 updates on their devices. The alternative is that iPhone users download iOS 16 on their devices, which fixes all of these issues and brings new features to their devices. Apple iPad users, on the other hand, will have to wait for a little longer to get access to iPadOS 16 as the company hasn’t mentioned its date of availability yet.

Who is eligible to get this update

As far as iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 are concerned, iPhone or iPad users who are using iPhone 6s and newer iPhone models, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and newer iPad Air models, iPad 5th generation and newer models, iPad mini 4 and newer models, and the seventh-gen iPod Touch will be eligible to get the latest update.

How to download iOS 15.7 on your iPhone

If you are using an iPhone model that is eligible to get this update, here is what you need to do to install the iOS 15.7 on your iPhone:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to General Settings.

Step 3: Now tap the Software Updates option.

Step 4: Tap download and install iOS 15.7 update option.

Step 5: Follow on the on-screen instructions to complete the process.