Apple has released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates to all supported iPhone and iPad models. The iOS 16.1.1 update and the iPadOS 16.1.1 update do not bring any new features, instead these updates bring bug fixes to the supported devices. Also Read - How to schedule a text message in Google Messages: A step-by-step guide

Apple hasn’t provided a detailed description of the vulnerabilities that the iOS 16.1.1 and the iPadOS 16.1.1 aim to fix. However, the company, in its release notes, has said that these updates fix a bug that may lead a ‘remote user to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution’. Also Read - Apple is expected to upgrade the 'Hey Siri' trigger to just 'Siri'

As far as availability is concerned, the iOS 16.1.1 update and the iPadOS 16.1.1 update is available for the iPhone 8 and newer iPhone models, all iPad Pro models, the third-gen iPad Air and newer models, fifth-gen iPad and newer iPad models, and the fifth-gen iPad Mini and newer models. Also Read - Apple warns of limited iPhone 14 Pro availability amid Covid-19 restrictions at production facility

It is worth noting that the iOS 16.1.1 update comes roughly two weeks after the company released iOS 16.1 with a host of new features and updates. The update brought a new charging setting that helps users to reduce their carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available. It also brought support for the new Matter standard for connecting smart home devices, and support for a key sharing feature in Apple Wallet that lets users to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp. Additionally, the iOS 16.1 update introduced iCloud Shared Photo Library along with support for live activities from third party apps in the Dynamic Island and on the lock screen for iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones.

How to download iOS 16.1.1 on your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the General Settings option.

Step 3: Under the General Settings, tap the Software Update option. On doing so, you will see the latest software update that is available for you.

Step 4: Tap the Download and Install option.

Step 5: Now you will be asked to enter your passcode. Type in your iPhone password.

Step 6: Tap the Agree option to agree with Apple’s Terms and Conditions. Tap the Agree button again to confirm your selection.

Step 7: Follow the on-screen prompts to finish the installation process.