Apple reportedly shipping iPhone 14 models with earlier iOS 16 version: Details here

Tech giant Apple is reportedly shipping its next-generation iPhone 14 models with an earlier version of iOS 16. As noted by AppleSWUpdates on the microblogging site Twitter, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will come with an iOS 16 build that predates the official build released. However, once users set up the new iPhone for the first time, the system will prompt users to install the latest iOS 16 build, reports 9To5Mac.

According to the release notes, written specifically for iPhone 14 models, the official version of iOS 16 fixes a bug that may cause some photos to appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation. AppleSWUpdates has revealed that cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will also have a software update available on day one, the report said.

This is not the first time that Apple has shipped a new device with a different build than the one that was released to the public.

The tech giant has recently released iOS 16 to all users after months of beta testing that brings the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen, the ability to edit and collaborate in Messages, new tools in Mail, and more ways to interact with photos and video with Live Text and Visual Look Up.

iOS 16 is now available as a free software update for iPhone 8 and later. iOS 16 will come with a Shared Photo Library for iCloud photos, which could be one of the most anticipated features. Unlike a shared album of photos, the iCloud Shared Photo Library will automatically share a photo or a video among family members.

Apple is changing how notifications will appear on the iPhone with iOS 16. A new feature called Live Activities will let notifications dynamically update the status of the activity that the app is associated with.

The biggest addition to the iPhone software is the addition of the Emergency SOS via Satellite, which will allow users of only the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 series to send brief emergency texts using satellite communication. This feature is meant for when you are in dire need to contact emergency services from a location without cellular network coverage.

(IANS)