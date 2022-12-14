comscore Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhones in India: Check if your phone is eligible
Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhones with iOS 16.2 update in India: Check if your iPhone is eligible for the update

Apple today released iOS 16.2 to iPhone users worldwide. In India, iOS 16.2 brings support for 5G connectivity, something Apple had promised to do when 5G officially arrived in India in October 2022.

  • Apple today released iOS 16.2 to iPhone users worldwide.
  • In India, iOS 16.2 also brings support for 5G connectivity.
  • Airtel and Jio users can now access 5G on their eligible iPhone models.
iPhone 14

Image: Apple

Apple today rolled out iOS 16.2 update to all supported iPhone models across the globe. In India, the iOS 16.2 update brought much awaited support for 5G connectivity. This means that with iOS 16.2 update, all eligible iPhone users in India will be available to access 5G services on their devices on the condition that their Internet Service Provider supports the service in their city. Also Read - Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in THESE countries: Check here

It is worth noting that Apple enabled 5G connectivity in the iOS 16 Beta software programme week for select iPhone users in the country last month. At the time, Airtel and Jio customers who participated in iOS 16 Beta software programme were able to try out 5G on their iPhones. Now, almost a month later, Apple has officially rolled out support for 5G connectivity on the supported iPhones — something reports had hinted towards around the same time when the Indian government officially rolled out 5G services in India. Also Read - Jio brings standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones: Check if your smartphone is eligible

Apple worked closely with its “carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed,” IANS reported. Also Read - Tata likely to open exclusive Apple Stores in India soon: Report

With this, support for 5G on iPhone has now extended to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks.

Which iPhone models support 5G connectivity

Here are all the iPhone models that come with support for 5G connectivity:

— iPhone 14 Pro Max
— iPhone 14 Pro
— iPhone 14 Plus
— iPhone 14
— iPhone SE 2022
— iPhone 13 Pro Max
— iPhone 13 Pro
— iPhone 13
— iPhone 13 Mini
— iPhone 12 Pro Max
— iPhone 12 Pro
— iPhone 12
— iPhone 12 Mini

5G tariffs in India

As far as 5G connectivity is concerned, at the moment Jio and Airtel are offering their 5G services in India. Both the telecom companies are offering their 5G services at 4G tariffs at the moment. The two companies have said that they will introduce 5G tariff plans when the service is available more widely. That said, Jio users need to recharge their phones with a minimum recharge value of Rs 239 to be able to use the service.

Additionally, neither Jio nor Airtel users need to upgrade to a 5G SIM card to access 5G services on their eligible devices.

5G availability in India

Coming to connectivity, 5G connectivity is available across 50 cities in India. These cities are:

Airtel’s 5G Plus connectivity

— Delhi
— Siliguri
— Bengaluru
— Hyderabad
— Varanasi
— Mumbai
— Nagpur
— Chennai
— Gurugram
— Panipat
— Guwahati
— Patna

Jio’s True 5G connectivity

— Delhi
— Gurugram
— Noida
— Greater Noida
— Faridabad
— Mumbai
— Varanasi
— Kolkata
— Bengaluru
— Hyderabad
— Chennai
— Nathdwara
— Pune
— Gurugram
— Noida
— Ghaziabad
— Faridabad
— All 33-district headquarters of Gujarat

  • Published Date: December 14, 2022 11:14 AM IST
