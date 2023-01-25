comscore Got an iPhone 5s? You need to update it now
News

Apple rolls out critical iOS update for 10-year-old iPhone 5s

Mobiles

If you are still using the iPhone 5s, Apple has released an iOS update for you that you shouldn’t ignore. Here are all the details.

Highlights

  • Apple recently rolled out the iOS 16.3 update to eligible devices.
  • Apple also rolled out the iOS 12.5.7 update to select devices.
  • This update fixes critical vulnerability in eligible devices.
iPhone 5s

Apple recently rolled out iOS 16.3 update to all supported iPhone models, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer devices. In addition to that, the company rolled out iOS 12.5.7 update to select iPhone models. While the iOS 12.5.7 update might seem insignificant to most iPhone users, it holds value to the iPhone users who are still holding on to their old and outdated iPhone models. Also Read - Instagram: How to use the new dynamic profile photo feature

It is worth that the iOS 12.5.7 update doesn’t bring any new features to the eligible iPhone models. Rather, it fixes a critical vulnerability that can allow hackers to run arbitrary code on an iPhone via a maliciously crafted website. What’s more worrisome is that Apple has acknowledged that it is aware of the incidents where this vulnerability may have been exploited in the wild. Also Read - Microsoft Teams, Outlook suffer a major outage worldwide

“Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution,” Apple wrote in its support page detailing the update. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73, Moto G53 5G phones launched: Price, specifications

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.1,” the company added.

As far as eligibility is concerned, Apple says that iPhone 5s is the oldest device to get the iOS 12.5.7 update. For the unversed, Apple launched the iPhone 5s in September 2013 and it got its last iOS update in 2018. This means that the company is releasing the iOS 12.5.7 update to the iPhone 5s nearly a decade after its launch. The phone is not eligible to get iOS 13, which arrived in 2019, or newer iOS versions all of which are protected against this vulnerability.

In addition to rolling out the iOS 12.5.7 update to iPhone 5s, the company is rolling out this update to the iPhone 6, the iPhone 6 Plus, the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, the iPad mini 3, and the sixth-gen iPod Touch.

If you are still holding on to your iPhone 5s, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can download the iOS 12.5.7 update on your iPhone:

How to download iOS 12.5.7 on your iPhone 5s

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone 5s.

Step 2: Go to General settings.

Step 3: Tap the Software Update option.

Step 4: Select Download & Install option when ‘iOS 12.5.7’ shows becomes available.

Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

  Published Date: January 25, 2023 7:47 PM IST
