Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.1 with bug fixes for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models

Mobiles

After being reported by several users, Apple announced that many users are facing problems while setting up their devices via WiFi.

iphone 14

Apple recently started rolling out the latest iOS 16 update for its newly launched iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. After being reported by several users, Apple announced that many users are facing problems while setting up their devices via WiFi. The tech giant has now rolled out a new software update with the fix for this problem, along with more bug issues. Also Read - Say What? You can get your favourite iPhone 14 series in just 8 minutes

Apple releases iOS 16.0.1 changelog

As per the changelog of the software update, it will come with a bug fix that affects the activation and migration of the new iPhones. Here’s the changelog of the new iOS 16.0.1 update: Also Read - Apple Store offers cashback as iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro go on sale in India

– Fixes an issue with activation and migration during set up of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
– Photos may appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max
– Enterprise single sign-on apps may fail to authenticate Also Read - Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

If you are also facing the same issue, all you can do is choose “Connect to Mac or to a PC with iTunes” in the initial iOS set up process when prompted to connect to a Wi-Fi network. Once, done, go back to the previous screen and try to connect with the WiFi again until it connects successfully.

Apple revealed that there are no current official fixes and that support staff should “not create a repair for the issue”. If you also bought an iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handset and are facing the same issue out-of-the-box, you need to restore with a Mac or PC to iOS 16.0.1 to fix the bug and activate the handset successfully.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro price

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models are now available for sale in India.

As far as pricing is concerned, the iPhone 14 starts in India at Rs 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage space. The 256GB storage variant and the 512GB variant of the device cost Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900 in India. It will be available in India in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Product (Red) colour variants.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,29,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage space. The variant with 256GB of storage costs Rs 1,39,900 while the variant with 512GB and 1TB of storage space cost Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900. It will be available in India in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black colour variants.

  • Published Date: September 17, 2022 9:37 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 17, 2022 9:47 AM IST
