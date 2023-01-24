Apple rolls out iOS 16.3 with bug fixes, security keys for Apple ID

Tech giant Apple has released iOS 16.3, the third major update to the iOS 16 operating system (OS), which features security keys for Apple ID, new HomePod support, bug fixes, and much more. On compatible iPhones and iPads, iOS 16.3 can be downloaded over the air by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update right away. Also Read - Zomato not shutting but rebranding 10-minute food delivery service

The new iOS 16.3 update introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, which will allow users for physical two-factor authentication instead of the digital two-factor authentication used for Apple ID logins. The new software update features a new Unity wallpaper, along with support for the second-generation HomePod, which was launched recently. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with Android 13’s Spatial Audio to arrive on February 7: Here’s what we know so far

With the iOS 16.3 update, the tech giant has also fixed bugs that caused horizontal lines to temporarily appear on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and a bug that resulted in the Home lock screen widget not accurately displaying the Home app status. The issue where the wallpaper appeared black on the lock screen has also been fixed with this update. The issue in the Freeform app where some strokes created using a finger or an Apple Pencil would not appear on shared boards has also been fixed. Apple has fixed the issue that prevented Siri from responding properly to music requests, as well as in a CarPlay setup. Also Read - ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

The first iOS 16 OS came out in September last year and iOS 16.3 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.2, an update that featured the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection and more. For those who are either stuck on iOS 15 or cannot upgrade their device because it is not eligible for iOS 16, Apple has rolled out iOS 15.7.3. There is also a new iOS 12.5.7 update with security updates for users who are still on that version.

Alongside iOS 16.3, Apple also rolled out macOS 13.2 with Security Keys support and watchOS 9.3 with a new watch face and several performance improvements and bug fixes.

— Written with inputs from IANS