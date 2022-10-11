Apple rolls out new iOS 16.0.3 that fixes notifications, improves camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro

With the launch of the iPhone 14 some weeks back, Apple also rolled out its latest iOS 16 software. As it is with the first few versions of an operating system, iOS 16 also had some bugs, but Apple is gradually ironing them out. A new iOS 16.0.3 update is now available for eligible iPhone models, bringing additional bug fixes and performance improvements for notifications. While these not-so-big updates are important to ensure a better iPhone experience, Apple has also improved the camera speed for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Also Read - How to get rain alerts on your iPhone with this simple trick

Apple has mentioned the update log on its website for the iOS 16.0.3 update. If your iPhone is supported by the new update, the Software update section will show these changes: Also Read - iPhone 14 is sending emergency alerts when users are on rollercoasters

Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models.

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email.

Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 4 might feature 6.1-inch LCD display with notch