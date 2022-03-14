comscore Apple saved over Rs 50,000 crore by removing charging brick, Earpods from iPhone box: Report
News

Apple saved over Rs 50,000 crore by excluding charging brick, Earpods from iPhone box: Report

Mobiles

Apple did not pass on the benefits and the cost-savings to its iPhone buyers, as the price of the device remained similar to the previous generations

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 series was the first to omit the charging brick

In 2020, Apple made a host of announcements at its iPhone launch event. These announcements were sweet mostly till the American brand announced that they will stop offering a charging brick with the phone. This decision was made on the back of environmental reasons. Now, we have an estimate of how much Apple has managed to save by just removing the charging brick from the packaging. Also Read - iPhone tricks: How to adjust flashlight brightness on your iPhone

A report by Daily Mail has claimed that Apple saved 5 billion pounds (over Rs 50,000 crore) by just removing the charging brick from the box. During the Apple launch event in 2020, the company announced the move claiming that it will provide a positive impact on the carbon footprint of the company. Also Read - Foxconn halts Apple iPhone at Shenzhen due to Covid lockdown

Apple did not pass on the benefits and the cost-savings to its iPhone buyers, as the price of the device remained similar to the previous generations. Apple also benefited from the much slimmer box. The company managed to ship almost 70 percent more units in the same space. This has led to further savings on the part of the company. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro smartphones may be the only ones to get Apple’s A16 chip

Apple had announced that the company will be removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging. This was done in lieu of reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging. Apple claimed that taking this into account, these changes managed to cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 4,50,000 cars from the road per year.

Apple failed to mention the monetary benefits it made due to the omission of a charging brick and Earpods. Currently, Apple sells a 20W charging brick for a price of Rs 1,900. The Earpods with lightning connector and the Earpods with normal 3.5mm headphone jack both cost Rs 1,900 each.

Many competitors of Apple ridiculed it for omitting the charging brick from the packaging. However, some of them soon followed the same strategy. With Apple’s capacity of altering industry standards, we can expect more OEMs to take this route in the future.

Published Date: March 14, 2022 7:32 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 7:32 PM IST

