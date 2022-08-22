Apple September event: iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 to arrive next month

Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its splashy event next month. As reported in the past, the iPhone 14 lineup will consist of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple may also introduce three new Apple Watches, including the Watch 8, a budget Watch SE model, and even a new Watch Extreme Edition along with AirPods Pro 2 at the event. Gurman said the launch event for Apple’s next iPhone products will likely be online-only, like previous instances during the pandemic. Apple will go for the digital-only event despite hosting some developers in person at WWDC earlier. While the event will likely take place on September 7, a Wednesday, Apple has told its store workers to prepare for a launch on September 16. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series may include iPhone 14 mini as iPhone 13 mini successor

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple is expected to launch three smartwatch models this year. These are likely to include Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch Series SE model and a rugged model. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter Power On, the rugged model that will be the company’s extreme sports option will be branded Pro. Gurman hints that the said Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is likely to feature a larger and “shatter-resistant” display. In terms of other features, it will come with “enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life”. As for the design, this Apple Watch is expected to come with a bulkier, rugged case. This case, according to Gurman, will be made from “a premium, non-aluminum metal material. ”

He thinks the Pro features of this upcoming Apple Watch will be a larger and more shatter-resistant display, enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life, and a heftier and rugged case made from a premium, nonaluminum metal material. This rumoured smartwatch is expected to be powered by the S8 chipset which is the same as the Watch Series 7 and Series 6 models.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 features

For the first time, AirPods Pro may come with support for lossless playback. It is also expected that the tech giant will improve the health management and fitness tracking features in the upcoming AirPods Pro. However, more details are awaited in this segment. The AirPods are likely to come with a more compact design. It might ditch the stem and come with a new charging case. It is also expected that the AirPods Pro 2 will come with a skin-detect sensor.