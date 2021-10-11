Apple likely stops signing iOS 15, blocks downgrade from iOS 15.0.1

Apple introduced iOS 15 late last month with a host of new features and improvements. The new iPhone operating system brought a revamped Safari, Live Text, and Visual Look Up, Focus, upgraded Apple Maps, among other features. While the new iOS comes pre-loaded with the latest iPhone 13 series, previous models gradually received the update following its official release. As per a report, Apple has ceased code signing for iOS 15, effectively blocking users from downgrading to the now out-of-date iOS version. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 details leak: Powerful specifications but design like iPhone SE 2020

As per AppleInsider, the stoppage comes after Apple halted signing for iOS 14.8 and leaves the recently released iOS 15.0.1 as the only upgrade option. Apple issued iOS 15.0.1 in early October to address iPhone 13 hardware issues including a bug that prevented users from unlocking the handset with Apple Watch. Certain vulnerabilities, like a lock screen bypass, were also patched. Also Read - Epic Games calls out Apple for advertising its services in iPhone settings

With the release of iOS 15, Apple is no longer forcing users to adopt the latest and greatest OS to access security updates. Also Read - Apple to soon enforce new App Store rules to streamline app account deletion: Report

Device owners who prefer to remain on iOS 14 are offered regular updates as part of a separate release track and will see two software update choices in Settings, one for the latest iOS 14 version with bug fixes and another for iOS 15.

While users on the iOS 15 track can update to iOS 15.0.1, those who remained on iOS 14 and did not install iOS 14.8 have no recourse but to wait for a subsequent security update from Apple.

On a related note, Apple has delayed the shipment of its latest wearable watch 7 series till December. As per a Bloomberg report, the company is facing problems with the production of its latest wearable, much like iPhone 13 models.

