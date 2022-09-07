comscore Apple Store goes down in India ahead of iPhone 14 launch
News

Apple Store goes down in India ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Mobiles

The Apple Store stays defunct for quite some time ahead of every hardware launch event, and that is why it is down ahead of the iPhone 14 launch

applestoredown

As the tradition goes, Apple Store is down ahead of the big reveal of the next iPhones. The India website of the Apple Store says it will “be right back,” possibly hinting at a overhaul to showcase the new products, including the iPhone 14, after the launch event that kicks off at 10.30 pm IST. Not just the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to launch its first Apple Watch Pro, alongside a brand-new pair of AirPods Pro at the event. Also Read - Apple Far Out event: How to watch livestream; iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8, Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2, more tipped

The Apple Store stays defunct for quite some time ahead of every hardware launch event. “We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.” the Apple Store website says. That means you cannot make any purchases during that time. But should have any questions or need any help regarding your Apple product, you can visit the Support section anytime. Also Read - iPhone 14 series to launch tomorrow: Check expected price, specifications and more

What to expect from the updated Apple Store?

Apple is likely to add the new iPhone models, new Watch models, new AirPods model, and possibly the new iPad models to the Store website. It is also likely that customers in India will be able to pre-order some of these products right after the event through the updated Apple Store. Although, according to Bloomberg, the iPhone 14 series would go on sale in India starting September 16. Also Read - Apple Watch SE 2 likely to arrive along with Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Pro on September 7

At the event taking place in some time, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models. But you can expect a little change to the lineup. Instead of a mini model, Apple may launch a second big-screened iPhone. The lineup, therefore, may look like this: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus (or Max), iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Plus, which has been known as iPhone 14 Max for a great deal of time, will have the same screen size (6.7-inch) as the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max, but that is where the similarities would end. The iPhone 14 Plus may use the same chipset, display, and camera hardware as the regular iPhone 14.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 9:33 PM IST
