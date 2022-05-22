comscore Here's why Apple supplier BOE may lose millions of iPhone 14 OLED panel orders
Apple supplier BOE may lose millions of iPhone 14 OLED panel orders

BOE is yet to receive approval from Apple for the iPhone 14's displays, and it may actually lose the order of about 30 million OLED screens for the 2022 iPhones.

apple iphone 14 camera

Apple supplier BOE may lose millions of iPhone 14 OLED panel orders

Apple had inked a deal with Chinese display maker Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE) for the screens of its iPhone 14 series. However, now a new report has claimed that the display maker is yet to receive approval from Apple for the iPhone 14’s displays, and it may actually lose the order of about 30 million OLED screens for the 2022 iPhones. Also Read - Audi adds Apple Music integration for 2022 models in 'THESE' countries

According to South Korean publication The Elec, BOE unilaterally changed the design of the circuit width of the iPhone 13’s OLED panels earlier this year to increase the yield rate, which resulted in Apple asking BOE to halt the production of the panels. This could be the major reason why BOE is in new trouble. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 to feature new design with flat display, may launch alongside iPhone 14

As per the report, production of the iPhone 13’s OLED panels by BOE has been stopped since February and BOE even sent a C-level executive joined to Apple’s HQ to explain the reason behind making design changes. In addition BOE also asked the Cupertino-based tech giant to approve the production of OLED panels for iPhone 14. Also Read - Top 5 Accessibility features coming to Apple devices this year

Meanwhile, LG and Samsung are expected to supply panels for bigger iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone Pro duo and BOE will provide only 6.1-inch panels. BOE has been manufacturing replacement versions, as well as panels for previous-gen iPhones and this would be first time when it will be providing panels for current-generation iPhones.

The company was previously unsuccessful in supplying OLED screens for the iPhone 12 series. Besides the unannounced iPhone 14 series, BOE is also readying panels for new iPads and MacBooks.

BOE will reportedly supply Apple with OLED LTPO displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023. According to The Elec, the Chinese display maker will be producing and supplying OLED LTPO panels to the Cupertino based giant next year. BOE is looking to expand its ability to manufacture OLED LTPO displays, which enable a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz for iPhone 15 Pro.

  • Published Date: May 22, 2022 12:05 PM IST

