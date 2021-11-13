comscore Global supply chain shortage can last until the second half of next year: Foxconn
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple supplier Foxconn predicts that supply-chain issues can last until second half of 2022
News

Apple supplier Foxconn predicts that supply-chain issues can last until second half of 2022

Mobiles

Tech giant Apple has been dealing with the chip shortage for the past several quarters, but it only started significantly impacting Apple's business in the most recent quarter.

  • Published: November 13, 2021 4:27 PM IST
foxconn-1200

The global supply-chain shortage has affected several tech giants all across the world. Apple’s largest manufacturing partner Foxconn said the global supply-chain crunch is expected to last until the second half of next year. Also Read - Smartwatches with ECG in India: Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Series Watch 7 and more

Foxconn, the world’s biggest electronics contract manufacturer, also said it expects its October-December consumer electronics revenue to decline on year, citing the component shortages that the industry has been grappling with, reports The Wall Street Journal. Also Read - Apple will not force you to buy the original iPhone 13 screen

Also Read - Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

Tech giant Apple has been dealing with the chip shortage for the past several quarters, but it only started significantly impacting Apple’s business in the most recent quarter.

The shortage of specific components and production constraints related to the ongoing public health crisis have impacted iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac availability, citing WSJ, MacRumors reported.

Apple said that this past quarter, the shortages cost it $6 billion and it expects the impact to be even more significant for the holiday season.

Foxconn is Apple’s largest supplier for the iPhone, and while some reports suggest that production is improving, it’s still a length away from being entirely normal, the report said.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 13, 2021 4:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Global supply chain shortage can last until the second half of next year: Foxconn
Mobiles
Global supply chain shortage can last until the second half of next year: Foxconn
The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues

News

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues

Twitter web will now show you full-size images

Apps

Twitter web will now show you full-size images

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra might feature a 50 MP triple rear camera, punch hole display

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra might feature a 50 MP triple rear camera, punch hole display

Amazon integrates its pantry and groceries section, called Amazon Fresh store

Apps

Amazon integrates its pantry and groceries section, called Amazon Fresh store

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues

Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch announced: This is how it looks like

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Global supply chain shortage can last until the second half of next year: Foxconn

Mobiles

Global supply chain shortage can last until the second half of next year: Foxconn
Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

News

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more
PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

Gaming

PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here
Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

News

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system
PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Gaming

PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

हिंदी समाचार

5G ट्रायल टाइम एक फिर बढ़ाया गया, जानें कि आखिर कब तक शुरू होगा 5G नेटवर्क

PUBG: New State के अलावा इन 5 बैटल रॉयल गेम में मिलेंगे अच्छे ग्राफिक्स और शानदार गेम-प्ले

Free Fire Booyah Day Event: हर दिन जीतें धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स, जानें पूरी डिटेल

फ्री फायर में आज के रिडीम कोड से मिलेगा एक धांसू ग्रेनेड स्किन, जल्दी करें!

Oppo Reno 6 Lite की तस्वीर और स्पेसिफिकेशन हुए लीक, जानें क्या होगा खास?

Latest Videos

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update
e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?
How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues
News
The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues
Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices

News

Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices
MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

Mobiles

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people
Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch announced: This is how it looks like

News

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch announced: This is how it looks like

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers