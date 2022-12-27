Apple supplier TSMC kicks off 3nm chip production ahead of M2 Pro, Max launch

One of Apple’s biggest suppliers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has begun the production of 3nm silicon in Taiwan. The company is holding a celebratory ceremony for the milestone, but experts believe the celebrations are meant to publicise that despite having new facilities around the world, the Taiwan hub is where research, development, and production will happen. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro reportedly falls from 26th floor, remains unharmed

Earlier this month, TSMC and Apple jointly introduced a new chip manufacturing plant in the state of Arizona in the US. But this move led to some criticism. Now, the celebrations at TSMC's "Fab 18" plant in Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan may, the company is likely hoping, will allay some fears. The initial plan to invest $12 billion into the US facility fell short and TSMC ended up investing around $40 billion into the Arizona facilities, reports 9to5Mac.

The 3nm chip will be smaller in size than the 5nm chips. Apple calls the A16 in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max a 4nm chip, but TSMC does not agree with the company. The Taiwanese company considers it as an enhanced 5nm chip, so technically, the 3nm chip may be a big leap. Apple is expected to use the 3nm architecture for its next Silicon chips. Rumours suggest the first use of the 3nm chips will be in Macs. Apple's upcoming M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets may be based on the 3nm architecture.

With the manufacturing of 3nm chips having begun at the Taiwan facilities, the company will likely hope to expand it to other facilities. Especially the one in Arizona. TSMC’s plant in Arizona is expected to begin manufacturing 3nm silicon eventually, but not before the 4nm chip. The Taiwan facilities will likely manufacture the most advanced technology first. That also means that the Taiwan facilities may begin producing 2nm silicon as soon as 2025.