iOS 16 to bring Always-on-Display feature to iPhone 14 Pro

Apple is set to host its annual developer conference, Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022, next week. At the event, Apple is expected to announce its next generation of operating system including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 among others. Ahead of the WWDC 2022, reports have hinted towards a new feature that is likely to arrive on future iPhone Pro models with the launch of iOS 16.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest iteration of his Power On newsletter has said that iOS 16 will bring the much-awaited Always-on-Display feature to future iPhone models starting with iPhone 14 series. The feature, as per his report, will be restricted to iPhone Pro models only, which means that when Apple launches the next-generation iPhone models, only the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get this feature.

"I'm told iOS 16 builds in future support for an always-on lock screen, something Apple was originally planning for last year's iPhone 13. This would allow the iPhone to turn down the frame rate significantly on the lock screen and display quickly glanceable information – similar to newer Apple Watches," he wrote in the newsletter.

Gurman also noted that earlier, Apple’s Always-on-Display was scheduled to debut with the company’s iPhone 13 series smartphones. Later, Apple postponed the launch of the feature to iPhone 14 series. Instead, iPhone 13 series got support for Pro Motion display, which brings refresh rates as high as 120Hz to the iPhone 13 Pro models.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that we have heard about Apple working on the Always-on-Display functionality. Reports of the company working on this feature first emerged back in 2020. At the time, a report by 9To5 Mac had said that the Always-on-Display could be powered by the LTPO displays that the iPhone maker was planning to use in its future iPhone models. “LTPO panels allow variable refresh rates. Dropping the refresh rate down to an extremely low rate means it uses a lot less power, which is what enables the always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5,” the report had said at the time.

Now, it looks like Apple is finally ready to bring the feature to iPhones, which in turn, would make iPhone lock screen more useful for the users.