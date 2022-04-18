Apple could discontinue iPhone 11 this year

Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series smartphones later this year. In addition to launching the iPhone 14 series, the company is also expected to discontinue the iPhone 11 series that was launched in September 2019. Also Read - Apple iPhone, MacBook shipments might get delayed as key areas go into lockdown due to COVID surge

According to a report by iDropNews, the company is expected to discontinue the iPhone 11 this year owing to its age and the fact that it directly competes with the iPhone SE 3 that was launched earlier this year. For reference, the iPhone 11 starts at Rs 49,900 in India while the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 starts at Rs 43,900 in the country.

But that's not it. The report also says that Apple could also reduce the price of the iPhone 12 series that was launched in 2020. The series starts at Rs 65,900 in India. The company is expected to drop the price of the iPhone 12 to $599 (Rs 45,672 approximately) as against the price tag of $999 (Rs 76,170). If this report is true, the iPhone 12 could be priced in the same range as the iPhone 11 giving interested buyers a more competitive set of devices to pick from.

As far as the iPhone 13 series is concerned, the report says that the series is expected to be available for quite a few years now.

iPhone 14 expected specifications

As far as the details are concerned, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro are tipped to come with a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone Pro Max are tipped to come with a 6.7-inch display. They are tipped to be powered by the company’s A16 Bionic chipset and feature support for 5G connectivity. As per reports, the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Max are tipped to come with LTPO displays that will provide refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the top Plus and Max variants of the series are tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor. Additionally, the iPhone 14 series will offer bigger batteries than the iPhone 13 series. Reports also suggest that the company could offer the top variants of the series in a 2TB variant as well.