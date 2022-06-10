Apple to launch a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro with 16GB RAM: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a refreshed version of the iPad Pro with 14.1-inch display in the coming months. As per the latest report, Apple is designing its biggest and the most powerful iPad ever — the iPad Pro 14.1-inch, powered by the recently announced Apple Silicon M2 processor. As of now, the iPad Pro models are available in two sizes — 11-inch and 12.4-inch. Also Read - iOS 16 update lets users transfer an eSIM to a new iPhone via Bluetooth

The upcoming iPad is also said to offer 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of internal storage. The current iPad Pro M1 model offers up to 2TB of internal storage.

The iPhone maker recently introduced the new M2 chipset which is the generation 2 of the M chipset line. The company aims to maximize performance and minimize power consumption. The M2 is more powerful than the M1 but delivers better battery performance.

M2 also features a new GPU that now has 10 cores. It delivers better 25 percent performance with the same power level. The M2 gets a new neural engine and new media engine that supports 8K. The M2 comes with 20 billion transistors, 100GB/s unified memory performance which gives 50 percent more than M1. It gets 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

The company recently launched the new MacBook Air at the WWDC 2022. The new MacBook Air is powered by the M2 chip. It is just 1/2 inch thin. The new MacBook Air will be introduced in four colours.

The new MacBook Air with M2 will get MagSafe support. It will also get two thunderbolt ports for faster data transfer and charing as well. The MacBook Air will also feature a new 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro also gets the new M2 chipset. The second generation of the chipset provides the machine with 40 percent better performance compared to the previous version and it also supports better gaming performance, by up to 30 percent. The M2 MacBook Pro will allow up to 24GB of unified memory for better multi-tasking.