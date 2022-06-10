comscore Apple to launch a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro with 16GB RAM: Report
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple To Launch A New 14 1 Inch Ipad Pro With 16gb Ram Report
News

Apple to reportedly launch a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro with 16GB RAM: Check details

Mobiles

The upcoming iPad Pro is said to offer 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of internal storage.

iPad Air 2022, iPad Pro, iPad 9th Gen

Apple to reportedly launch a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro with 16GB RAM: Check details

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a refreshed version of the iPad Pro with 14.1-inch display in the coming months. As per the latest report, Apple is designing its biggest and the most powerful iPad ever — the iPad Pro 14.1-inch, powered by the recently announced Apple Silicon M2 processor. As of now, the iPad Pro models are available in two sizes — 11-inch and 12.4-inch. Also Read - iOS 16 update lets users transfer an eSIM to a new iPhone via Bluetooth

The upcoming iPad is also said to offer 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of internal storage. The current iPad Pro M1 model offers up to 2TB of internal storage. Also Read - Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air & 12-inch MacBook reported to debut in 2023

The iPhone maker recently introduced the new M2 chipset which is the generation 2 of the M chipset line. The company aims to maximize performance and minimize power consumption. The M2 is more powerful than the M1 but delivers better battery performance. Also Read - Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C rule, but does it matter?

M2 also features a new GPU that now has 10 cores. It delivers better 25 percent performance with the same power level. The M2 gets a new neural engine and new media engine that supports 8K. The M2 comes with 20 billion transistors, 100GB/s unified memory performance which gives 50 percent more than M1. It gets 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

The company recently launched the new MacBook Air at the WWDC 2022. The new MacBook Air is powered by the M2 chip. It is just 1/2 inch thin. The new MacBook Air will be introduced in four colours.

The new MacBook Air with M2 will get MagSafe support. It will also get two thunderbolt ports for faster data transfer and charing as well. The MacBook Air will also feature a new 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro also gets the new M2 chipset. The second generation of the chipset provides the machine with 40 percent better performance compared to the previous version and it also supports better gaming performance, by up to 30 percent. The M2 MacBook Pro will allow up to 24GB of unified memory for better multi-tasking.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 12:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 19,990

Deals

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 19,990

HTC Viverse phone's launch date revealed: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

HTC Viverse phone's launch date revealed: Here's what to expect

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Apps

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Apple's new iOS 16 allows users to transfer eSIM from the old iPhone via Bluetooth

News

Apple's new iOS 16 allows users to transfer eSIM from the old iPhone via Bluetooth

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to launch a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro with 16GB RAM: Report

Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging

HTC Viverse phone's launch date revealed: Here's what to expect

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Apple's new iOS 16 allows users to transfer eSIM from the old iPhone via Bluetooth

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video
iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16

News

iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999