iOS 16.3 to release next week with these new features

Apple has announced the launch of this year's Black Unity Collection, which includes a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, a matching watch face and an iPhone wallpaper. The company also said that while the special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Loop will be available for ordering starting today, the watch face on the Apple Watch and the wallpaper on iPhones will be available as a part of the upcoming watchOS 9.3 and iOS 16.3 update.

"The Unity 2023 watch face will be available next week and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.3, and iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16.3," Apple wrote in a blog post.

"The new Unity iPhone wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week and requires iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.3," the company added.

Notably, while the company didn’t specify the exact date when iOS 16.3 will be available to iOS 16 users, but the company did give a rather definitive timeline by when Apple Watch and iPhone users will get the watch face and the wallpaper and the watchOS 9.3 and iOS 16.3 updates.

Beyond a special wallpaper, the upcoming iOS 16.3 update is expected to bring some improvements a couple of new features. Here’s a rundown of the changes that will be arriving on the supported iPhones along with iOS 16.3 next week:

— Support for Security Keys for Apple ID: With this, iPhone users will be able to use a physical hardware security key to serve as the second layer of authentication for their Apple IDs.

— Changes to the Emergency SOS feature: With this, the iPhone will now wait until users release the buttons to call and connect with the emergency services even after the countdown. This will prevent accidental calls to the emergency services.

— Redesigned HomePod Handoff prompt: Apple launched the second-generation HomePod last night. In light of the recent development, the upcoming iOS 16.3 update will guide users on how to use Handoff from iPhone to HomePod.

In addition to this, the OS is also expected to include minor bug-fixes for iPhones.