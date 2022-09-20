comscore Apple to release new update to fix iPhone 14 Pro series camera issue
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple To Release New Update To Fix Iphone 14 Pro Series Camera Issue
News

Apple to release new update to fix camera issue on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Mobiles

It is unknown how many iPhones could be affected by the issue. Not every phone might face the issue as there were users who claimed to have a perfectly functioning camera module

iPhone 14 Pro

Image: Apple

Apple has announced that it will be fixing a major camera issue in the iPhone 14 Pro series. The company will be introducing an update next week to fix the problem of shakiness and grinding sounds when the camera of the new phone is used via a third-party app such as Instagram or Snapchat. Many users had taken to Twitter and other platforms to showcase the issue on their new iPhone. Also Read - Buying a new iPhone? Go for iPhone 13 instead of iPhone 14 for maximum savings

An Apple spokesperson told The Verge that they are aware of the issue and are working towards a fix. This software update will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks. Apple, however, didn’t disclose the issue that was causing this problem. While it could seem like a hardware issue, the iPhone 14 Pro primary camera app on the iPhone does not face the same issue. This clarifies that it is most likely a software issue. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 get massive discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issue

Last weekend, several users discovered that the camera module was shaking when in use in apps, including Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. The issue was causing video recorded using the camera within the apps to be unpublishable, due to the constant erratic movement. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

Posts on social media, including Reddit claim there to be a lot of jitters, believed to be a shaking of the optical image stabilization (OIS) system.

In the case of the iPhone 14 Pro, the 48MP Main camera has Apple’s second-generation Sensor-Shift OIS, which physically moves the sensor, while the other uses an older and more conventional OIS system.

A few users have claimed that they could see and hear the shaking and mechanical movement when they used the third-party app’s camera features.

In one video demonstrating the issue, the iPhone was slightly moving and generating a grinding noise.

It is unknown how many iPhones could be affected by the issue. However, not every phone might face the issue as there were users who claimed to have a perfectly functioning camera module.

The new iPhone 14 Pro comes with several new changes in the camera setup when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro series. The new series includes a 48MP sensor and an Action Mode to generate smooth video.

In terms of hardware, this is one of the biggest camera updates in any iPhone since the launch of the very first smartphone from Apple. The higher pixel count can provide better zooming options.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 10:49 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

GTA VI developer Rockstar acknowledges massive leak of 90 videos, issues statement
Gaming
GTA VI developer Rockstar acknowledges massive leak of 90 videos, issues statement
Taliban bans on PUBG Mobile for 'promoting violence' in Afghanistan

Gaming

Taliban bans on PUBG Mobile for 'promoting violence' in Afghanistan

Amazon Great India Festival sale: Pre-sale deals on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi smartphones

Deals

Amazon Great India Festival sale: Pre-sale deals on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi smartphones

New tech model will help flood-affected vehicles

automobile

New tech model will help flood-affected vehicles

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to release new update to fix camera issue on iPhone 14 Pro series

GTA VI developer Rockstar acknowledges massive leak of 90 videos, issues statement

Taliban bans PUBG Mobile for 'promoting violence' in Afghanistan

New tech model will help flood-affected vehicles

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details