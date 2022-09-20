Apple To Release New Update To Fix Iphone 14 Pro Series Camera Issue

Apple has announced that it will be fixing a major camera issue in the iPhone 14 Pro series. The company will be introducing an update next week to fix the problem of shakiness and grinding sounds when the camera of the new phone is used via a third-party app such as Instagram or Snapchat. Many users had taken to Twitter and other platforms to showcase the issue on their new iPhone. Also Read - Buying a new iPhone? Go for iPhone 13 instead of iPhone 14 for maximum savings

An Apple spokesperson told The Verge that they are aware of the issue and are working towards a fix. This software update will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks. Apple, however, didn't disclose the issue that was causing this problem. While it could seem like a hardware issue, the iPhone 14 Pro primary camera app on the iPhone does not face the same issue. This clarifies that it is most likely a software issue.

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issue

Last weekend, several users discovered that the camera module was shaking when in use in apps, including Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. The issue was causing video recorded using the camera within the apps to be unpublishable, due to the constant erratic movement.

Posts on social media, including Reddit claim there to be a lot of jitters, believed to be a shaking of the optical image stabilization (OIS) system.

In the case of the iPhone 14 Pro, the 48MP Main camera has Apple’s second-generation Sensor-Shift OIS, which physically moves the sensor, while the other uses an older and more conventional OIS system.

A few users have claimed that they could see and hear the shaking and mechanical movement when they used the third-party app’s camera features.

In one video demonstrating the issue, the iPhone was slightly moving and generating a grinding noise.

It is unknown how many iPhones could be affected by the issue. However, not every phone might face the issue as there were users who claimed to have a perfectly functioning camera module.

The new iPhone 14 Pro comes with several new changes in the camera setup when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro series. The new series includes a 48MP sensor and an Action Mode to generate smooth video.

In terms of hardware, this is one of the biggest camera updates in any iPhone since the launch of the very first smartphone from Apple. The higher pixel count can provide better zooming options.