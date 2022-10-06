comscore Apple to soon enable 5G on iPhone in India, says Airtel tech chief
Apple to soon enable 5G on iPhone in India, says Airtel tech chief

Airtel launched 5G in India on October 1 alongside Reliance Jio and Vi at the India Mobile Congress 2022, but you cannot use it on your iPhone yet.

  • Airtel CTO said Apple is testing iPhone 5G support in India.
  • Airtel's 5G service was launched earlier today as Airtel 5G Plus.
  • A software update would enable 5G on iPhones in India.
Apple is testing 5G support on iPhones in India, Airtel’s chief technology officer has confirmed. Airtel, which was the first telecom service provider to launch 5G services in India, is working closely with Apple for 5G services on the iPhones. Even though Apple has a wide range of 5G-compatible iPhones, 5G will not work on them unless a software update enables the next-generation network.

Apple is testing 5G currently in India. We have set up special networks for them to test,” Airtel’s technology chief Randeep Sekhon told The Indian Express. “They [Apple] are promising to open it soon,” he added, referring to the ongoing testing of 5G networks on the iPhone in India.

Airtel launched 5G in India on October 1 alongside Reliance Jio and Vi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress 2022. Earlier today, one of India’s oldest telecom service providers said it has launched its 5G services as Airtel 5G Plus in eight cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. The rollout will take place in a graded manner and until the full deployment happens, 5G services will be available without added costs.

But for 5G to work on your smartphone, the brand has to enable 5G connectivity in India. Realme allegedly became the first smartphone brand to roll out a software update for its 5G phones to support Jio 5G network, while other brands are working towards rolling out 5G support for Indian carriers. Samsung’s latest line of smartphones already supports 5G without needing an update. Much like some Android phones, the iPhone, too, need a software update for 5G to work.

Apple introduced 5G on its iPhone with the iPhone 12 over two years back. It currently has 12 iPhone models in India, so the software update being readied will likely be available on all of them.

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 5:41 PM IST
