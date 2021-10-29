comscore Apple tops chart in the Indian premium smartphone market in Q3
Apple tops chart in the Indian premium smartphone market in Q3

Strong demand for iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 helped Apple lead the premium smartphone market in India with a 44 percent share in the third quarter (July-September) of the year, as per Counterpoint Research report.

Apple AirPods

(Image: Pixabay)

Apple tops the chart in the Indian premium smartphone market this third quarter. As per the latest report, strong demand for iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 helped Apple lead the premium smartphone market in India with a 44 percent share in the third quarter (July-September) of the year. Also Read - Apple music is now launching on Play Station 5

Apple was the highest growing brand in Q3 with 212 percent (on-year) growth and led the premium smartphone market (Rs 30,000 and above) with an impressive 44 percent share, according to the data given by the market research firm Counterpoint Research. The iPhone maker maintained its leading position in the ultra-premium segment (Rs 45,000 and above) too with a 74 percent market share. Also Read - Leak shows Facebook (oops! Meta) Watch with a notch, camera, and big display

“Strong demand for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 were the major factors in Apple’s growth. Apple also became the top 5G smartphone brand in the premium segment for the first time,” the report noted. Also Read - Despite supply chain constraints Apple doubles India market share this year: Cook

Apple has also witnessed a strong demand for its newly-launched iPhone 13 series in the festive season. At the second place in the premium smartphone segment, Apple’s nearest competitor OnePlus grew 55 percent (on-year) in the third quarter, driven by the OnePlus Nord Series.

During the quarter, OnePlus also registered its highest-ever shipments in the country. “The newly-launched OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Nord CE 5G were the driving factors in OnePlus growth. Nord series cumulative shipments cross 3 million units,” as per the latest report.

(With IANS inputs)

Best Sellers