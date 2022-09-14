comscore Apple wants to reduce iPhone's carbon footprint with new charging feature
Apple wants to reduce iPhone's carbon footprint with Clean Energy Charging feature

A future update of iOS 16 will likely bring the Clean Energy Charging feature to the eligible iPhone models, much like other features.

ios16lock

Your iPhone has several optimisations for its battery. In addition to letting you enable the Low Power Mode to extend the runtime, the iPhone lets you charge the battery in such a manner that takes into account your charging routine to restrict charging to 80 percent until close to the time when you will start using it. But a new feature called Clean Energy Charging in iOS 16 will take battery charging adjustments up a notch. Also Read - iOS 16 finally available for over 18 iPhone models, but users report pesky bugs

Apple has announced that the Clean Energy Charging feature will optimise battery charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources. In simple terms, Apple will figure out if the power coming to your house from the power grid uses clean energy, and if it does, your iPhone will optimise charging for the times when that power is available. The Clean Energy Charging feature will start rolling out to all eligible iPhone models in the US later this year. Also Read - iOS 16 is rolling out today but do not expect all features to be available right away

Will I get Clean Energy Charging in India?

There is not much to talk about the upcoming Clean Energy Charging feature right now, but Apple is likely to roll out details closer to the launch of the feature. Since the feature is likely to use the technology that can detect whether or not the power coming to your house was generated using clean energy, it will not be available everywhere. Most countries in the world have still not shifted to clean energy sources for power generation, so it is unlikely to be available in India until a sizeable portion of the power generated here comes from clean energy. Apple aims to reduce the carbon footprint of the iPhone using this feature. Also Read - iOS 16 starts rolling out today: Check out its top features here

A future update of iOS 16 will likely bring the Clean Energy Charging feature, much like other features. Apple announced several interesting features such as Live Activities and Emergency SOS via Satellite as a part of iOS 16 but these features are not readily available. Apple said a future update of iOS 16 will bring these features. Whenever that happens is also when the Clean Energy Saving functionality for optimised charging is expected to roll out.

  Published Date: September 14, 2022 11:16 AM IST
