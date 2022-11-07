Planning to buy iPhone 14 Pro? You might have to wait for long

If you are planning to buy the iPhone 14 Pro, you might have to wait longer than usual as Apple is facing production delays in manufacturing its newly launched iPhone models. Apple, in a statement released last night, said that Covid-19 restrictions at its manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou, China, has significantly impacted the production of its Pro-series iPhone models, that is, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company also said that owing to these restrictions, the company’s manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou is operating at a “significantly reduced capacity”, which in turn would make the iPhone 14 Pro scarce in the market. Also Read - Samsung says Apple is likely to launch a foldable tablet by 2024

"COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain," Apple said in a statement.

In the statement, the company acknowledged that while it is witnessing a strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, the reduction in production capacity has forced the company to lower the shipment than previously anticipated. This means that interested buyers will have to wait for longer durations for getting their hands on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

“…we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products,” Apple wrote.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” it added.

The statement comes as a rare moment from Apple that has typically restricted such revelations to its quarterly earnings calls.

Separately, Foxconn in a statement has said that it is working with the local authorities to contain the spread of Covid-19 and resume production at the facility. “Foxconn is now working with the government in concerted effort to stamp out the pandemic and resume production to its full capacity as quickly as possible,” Foxconn said in a statement to Reuters. The statement came after Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone that houses the iPhone factory entered a seven-day lockdown last week, which barred all residents from going out of the area. Restrictions also include permitting select vehicles in the area.