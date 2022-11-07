comscore Planning to buy iPhone 14 Pro? You might have to wait for long
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Warns Of Limited Iphone 14 Pro Availability Amid Covid 19 Restrictions At Production Facility
News

Apple warns of limited iPhone 14 Pro availability amid Covid-19 restrictions at production facility

Mobiles

"...we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products," Apple said.

Highlights

  • Apple has warned about production delays for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max.
  • This production delay comes owing to Covid-19 restrictions in China.
  • This production delay is likely to make the iPhone 14 Pro difficult to get.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Sale

If you are planning to buy the iPhone 14 Pro, you might have to wait longer than usual as Apple is facing production delays in manufacturing its newly launched iPhone models. Apple, in a statement released last night, said that Covid-19 restrictions at its manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou, China, has significantly impacted the production of its Pro-series iPhone models, that is, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company also said that owing to these restrictions, the company’s manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou is operating at a “significantly reduced capacity”, which in turn would make the iPhone 14 Pro scarce in the market. Also Read - Samsung says Apple is likely to launch a foldable tablet by 2024

“COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain,” Apple said in a statement. Also Read - How to translate text using the camera on iPad with the latest iPadOS 16

In the statement, the company acknowledged that while it is witnessing a strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, the reduction in production capacity has forced the company to lower the shipment than previously anticipated. This means that interested buyers will have to wait for longer durations for getting their hands on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple's iPhone 15 series to use Qualcomm's 5G modem

“…we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products,” Apple wrote.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” it added.

The statement comes as a rare moment from Apple that has typically restricted such revelations to its quarterly earnings calls.

Separately, Foxconn in a statement has said that it is working with the local authorities to contain the spread of Covid-19 and resume production at the facility. “Foxconn is now working with the government in concerted effort to stamp out the pandemic and resume production to its full capacity as quickly as possible,” Foxconn said in a statement to Reuters. The statement came after Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone that houses the iPhone factory entered a seven-day lockdown last week, which barred all residents from going out of the area. Restrictions also include permitting select vehicles in the area.

  • Published Date: November 7, 2022 12:14 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Telegram has released new features for Android, iOS users: Check details
Apps
Telegram has released new features for Android, iOS users: Check details
Elon Musk says to ban all Twitter impersonator accounts without warning

News

Elon Musk says to ban all Twitter impersonator accounts without warning

Here s when Twitter Blue will be available in India

Apps

Here s when Twitter Blue will be available in India

Elon Musk wants some fired employees to return to work: Bloomberg

News

Elon Musk wants some fired employees to return to work: Bloomberg

iPhone 14 deal: How to save more than Rs 5,000 on Rs 79,900 price

Deals

iPhone 14 deal: How to save more than Rs 5,000 on Rs 79,900 price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Planning to buy iPhone 14 Pro? You might have to wait for long

Telegram has released new features for Android, iOS users: Check details

Elon Musk says to ban all Twitter impersonator accounts without warning

Nokia 2780 Flip Phone launched, watch video for details

Here s when Twitter Blue will be available in India

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched, Check out the Price and Features

News

Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched, Check out the Price and Features
Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price

News

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price
WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now

Features

WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?