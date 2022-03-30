Apple Stores and authorised Apple service centres will no longer repair iPhones that have been listed as missing in the GSMA device registry. According to an internal memo to authorised Apple service centres obtained by MacRumours, the company has asked its technicians to deny users a repair if the device that they brought in for service has been listed as stolen or missing in the MobileGenius or GSX systems. Also Read - Man arrested for tracking girlfriend’s whereabouts using Apple Watch

The GSMA global registry is a database of devices’ serial numbers and their statuses such as lost, theft, fraud. The registry also shows if a device is subject to a payment plan. The status of registered devices indicates recommended action to those that handle the device. For instance, if a device is registered as stolen, it will be blocked from network access and not bought or sold. This information helps in cases of device crimes, digital fraud and security issues. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro 2022 might to come with Apple M2 chip and MagSafe support

Apple’s new policy is aimed at preventing its technicians and its authorised service providers from repairing a device that may have fallen in the wrong hands. It builds on top of the company’s existing policy as a part of which Apple Stores and authorised Apple service centres deny servicing a device that has been put in the Lost Mode via the company’s Find My app. Also Read - Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13, more: Report

It is worth noting that in some cases Apple may accept the device’s invoice as a proof of purchase and ownership to repair it even if users have lost access to their Apple IDs. The company says that the “proof of ownership must include the product serial number, IMEI or MEID.”

How to enable/ disable Lost Mode on Apple devices

If you have lost an iPhone, here’s a step-by-step guide of how you can enable Lost Mode on Apple devices. It is worth noting that turning on the lost mode makes several changes to how the device functions. Apple says that the device will not display alerts or play a sound when a message or notification is received. However, the device can still receive phone calls and FaceTime calls. All the alarms go off and Apple Pay and all the linked credit and debit cards are disabled.

For an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple Watch, users can see their device’s current location on the map, as well as any changes in its location. Users can also choose to display a custom message to indicate that the device is lost or how to contact them in case it is found.

How to enable Lost Mode on your iPhone

Step 1: In Find My iPhone on iCloud.com, click All Devices.

Step 2: Now select the device you want to put into Lost Mode.

Step 3: Click Lost Mode or Lock.

How to disable Lost Mode on your iPhone

Step 1: In Find My iPhone on iCloud.com, click All Devices.

Step 2: Now select the device that is in Lost Mode.

Step 3: Click Lost Mode then click Stop Lost Mode.

Step 4: Confirm your selection.

Alternatively, you can turn off Lost Mode by entering your passcode on the device.